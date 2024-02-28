Slayer Adds One Final Date To Its Summer Festival Itinerary

Last week, Slayer - Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph - announced that they plan to return to the concert stage for the first time since they concluded their Final World Tour in November 2019, to headline two summer festivals, Riot Fest and Louder Than Life. The band has added one last U.S. 2024 festival date, headlining the Aftershock Festival on October 10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA.

In a statement, the band said, “There's been a lot of excited fans out there about our playing a couple of festival dates, so it's great to be able to add this last one.”

Slayer Festival Dates

The complete itinerary for Slayer's upcoming festival dates, along with ticket on-sale info are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

22 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

27 Louder Than Live, Louisville, KY

OCTOBER

10 Aftershock, Discovery Park, Sacramento, CA

To purchase tickets:

RiotFest - https://www.tixr.com/groups/riotfest/events/riot-fest-2024-8733

Louder Than Life - https://louderthanlifefestival.com/

Aftershock - https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/