Skinny Atlas Taps Powfu for 'Don't Ever Think Twice' Single

Goshen, NY-based producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Skinny Atlas has announced his debut EP Nowhere Kid, out February 28 via Nettwerk. Long known for his lofi beats and collaborations with artists in the “sad rap” space, this EP leans more into folk/singer-songwriter influences; more Bon Iver than hip-hop.

Largely drumless, the seven-track Nowhere Kid is Skinny Atlas at his most stripped down and vulnerable. In a major milestone, the acoustic folk track “From the Outside” is the first track he’s ever released with his own singing, and showcases his songwriting ability to speak about romance without rose-colored glasses. As he gently sings: “I know it’s complicated / This whole love thing’s not the greatest / Trying to make a point of seeing my worth from the outside,” Skinny draws on personal experience to encourage listeners to establish healthy relationships with themselves independent from their significant others.

Skinny also shares the project’s sixth single “Don’t Ever Think Twice,” featuring one of lofi’s most popular artists Powfu. Part alternative, part emo and part indie folk, this poetic and reflective track is full of lines to write in your diary, late at night, when everyone else is asleep. “I see demons, different spots of your past / But with me, I’ll treat your heart like it’s glass,” croons Powfu on the hook.

ABOUT SKINNY ATLAS

If you ask Skinny Atlas to describe himself, the producer and multi-instrumentalist may do so humbly, as “a nowhere kid from a nowhere town.” It’s the first thing you see when opening any of his social media pages, and the first and only line of his Spotify bio. This “nowhere town” partially represents his hometown of Goshen, NY, located an hour and change outside New York City, and partially the town of Skaneateles (Iroquois for “long lake”), an Upstate NY town nestled in the middle of the Finger Lakes. Neither town has more than 7,500 residents.

It was a first-time visit to Skaneateles with a close friend, who was attending nearby Syracuse University, where the Skinny Atlas namesake was born, but the meaning came to represent much more. He thought of Atlas, the titan of Greek mythology who was condemned to hold up the entire world for eternity on his shoulders, which were anything but skinny, making “Skinny Atlas” a bit of an oxymoron. Thus, the name showcases his dry humor while also nodding to the strength he strives for in taking on challenges.

And challenges have been plentiful. Growing up, Skinny struggled with Tourette’s syndrome, OCD, ADHD, agoraphobia, and panic attacks. Music became an escape, a way to express what words couldn’t always convey. At 15, he began to teach himself multiple instruments, including piano and guitar, which have become staple sounds in his work for their organic, emotive qualities.

Before finding the sound that truly put him on the map as an artist, Skinny scored early placements with legendary rapper Tech N9ne and RnB singer/powerhouse songwriter Tank, and even dipped his toes into producing Spanish music. He also began working with local artists such as Dylan Owen, soaking up knowledge like a sponge from each session. “It was during these years of producing for Dylan,” he notes, “that I grew the most musically, refining my craft and exploring the depth of storytelling through sound. These early collaborations set the foundation for my journey as a producer and artist”

These forays into all sorts of genres—acoustic, indie, hip-hop, electronic, folk and more—set the foundation for Skinny’s current bread and butter: creating the type of vulnerable, guitar-heavy lofi-adjacent instrumentals that have made for perfect canvases for “sad rap” vocalists. “Through being chronically online due to mental health reasons,” he explains, “I started connecting with people across the country and around the world.”

Skinny struck gold in 2020, with breakout track “you never meant it” (ft. Snøw & cøzybøy), which currently sits at over 60 million Spotify streams and counting, and has continued to bolster his catalog with frequent collaborations with the likes of Powfu [“future diary” (2021), “no balls” (2023) & “life in a locker” (2023)], Jomie [“the ones who never flew” (2021) & “Love Pain” (2022)], Laeland [“this is bs” (2021) & “Knife’s Too Close” (2023)]— and many more. Developing close relationships online inspired him enough to face his agoraphobia head-on and travel across the continent to meet his collaborators and create with them in person.

Yet even as he’s found a proverbial comfort zone, Skinny’s desire to push creative boundaries has remained. In the summer of 2023, he remixed Miya Folick’s “Ordinary” to create “Can’t Have It All,” which was recognized by Stereogum. Toward the end of 2024, he shared “From the Outside,” his first ever single with his own vocals. With his debut EP nowhere kid around the corner and an album to follow, Skinny Atlas is ready to defy the expectations of his supporters in 2025.

“At this point in my life, there’s very little I’m not comfortable opening up about,” he leaves off.

Photo courtesy of the artist

