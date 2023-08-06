Ska Titans Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra to Play NYC's Palladium

ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Palladium Times Square, one of the biggest bands in Ska music: Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra will be on tour in the USA.

With hard-hitting horn lines, great rhythm section, and a stage show that electrifies every city they perform in, TSPO will be performing a set of new songs from their recent releases since 2020 & many of their classics going back to their first album released in 1990.

