Ska Titans Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra to Play NYC's Palladium

ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Palladium Times Square, one of the biggest bands in Ska music: Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra will be on tour in the USA.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Ska Titans Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra to Play NYC's Palladium

ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Palladium Times Square, one of the biggest bands in Ska music: Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra will be on tour in the USA.

With hard-hitting horn lines, great rhythm section, and a stage show that electrifies every city they perform in, TSPO will be performing a set of new songs from their recent releases since 2020 & many of their classics going back to their first album released in 1990.

Tickets may be purchased in advance through Click Here





