Sixpence None the Richer Releasing 'Rosemary Hill' EP

The recording will be out on October 4th.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Sixpence None the Richer Releasing 'Rosemary Hill' EP Image
Sixpence None the Richer have revealed that breakthru lineup Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary have reunited and will be releasing an all-new studio recording titled Rosemary Hill on October 4th via Flatiron Recordings.
 
The “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary 49-city U.S. tour will begin October 10th in Knoxville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.

Regarding Rosemary Hill, Leigh Nash says “I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!" Matt Slocum continues “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!”
 
Sixpence None the Richer began taking shape in New Braunfels, Texas in the early ‘90s. In 1997, the band released their self-titled album and two years later exploded globally when the track “Kiss Me”, from that album, was released as a single. Accolades continued as the band’s rendition of the La’s “There She Goes” also became a major hit.

The band’s cover of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” pushed Sixpence None the Richer’s name back into the charts in early 2003. With the band taking a creative break in 2004, band members explored their own outlets, with Nash independently releasing solo projects against country and folk backdrops, including a new EP - The Tide: Vol 2 out in 2025. Returning with a new energy and EP, Sixpence None the Richer – the band who helped shape the musical landscape across generations – are gearing up for an exciting road ahead.

Sixpence None the Richer “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary Tour:

October:
 
10        Yee-Haw                                 Knoxville, TN
11        Wire & Wood                           Alpharetta, GA
12        Workplay                                 Birmingham, AL
13        Lafayette's Music Room         Memphis, TN
14        Knuckleheads Saloon             Kansas City, MO
15        Wave                                       Wichita, KS
16        Resonant Head                       Oklahoma City, OK
17        The Kessler Theater               Dallas, TX
18        Gruene Hall                             New Braunfels, TX
19        Warehouse Live                      Houston, TX
20        The Parish - HOB                   New Orleans, LA
22        The Burl                                  Lexington, KY
23        The Vogue                              Indianapolis, IL
24        The Ark                                   Ann Arbor, MI
25        City Winery Chicago               Chicago, IL
26        City Winery St. Louis              St. Louis, MO
27        Exit/In                                      Nashville, TN
28        A&R Music Bar                       Columbus, OH
29        City Winery Pittsburgh            Pittsburgh, PA
30        City Winery Philadelphia         Philadelphia, PA
 
 
November:
1          City Winery Boston                 Boston, MA
2          City Winery New York            New York, NY
3          The Birchmere                        Alexandria, VA
4          The Pour House                      Raleigh, NC
11        Vinyl Music Hall                      Pensacola, FL
13        Key West Theater                   Key West, FL
14        The Plaza Live                        Orlando, FL
15        Amaturo Theater                     Fort Lauderdale, FL
16        The Orpheum                         Tampa, FL
17        The Original Café Eleven       St. Augustine, FL
18        Georgia Theater                      Athens, GA
19        Music Farm                             Charleston, SC
20        Victory North                           Savannah, GA
21        Radio Room                            Greenville, SC
22        Neighborhood Theatre            Charlotte, NC
23        Capitol Theater                       Macon, GA

December:
2          Bluebird Theater                     Denver, CO
3          Washington’s                           Fort Collins, CO
4          The State Room                     Salt Lake City, CO
5          Treefort Music Hall                 Boise, ID
6          WOW Hall                               Eugene, OR
7          Wonder Ballroom                    Portland, OR
8          The Crocodile                         Seattle, WA
10        Great American Music Hall     San Francisco, CA
11        The Siren                                Morro Bay, CA
12        Belly Up                                  San Diego, CA
13        Crescent Ballroom                  Phoenix, AZ
14        Constellation Room                Santa Ana, CA
15        The Troubadour                      Hollywood, CA



