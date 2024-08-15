Sixpence None the Richer Releasing 'Rosemary Hill' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sixpence None the Richer have revealed that breakthru lineup Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary have reunited and will be releasing an all-new studio recording titled Rosemary Hill on October 4th via Flatiron Recordings.



The “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary 49-city U.S. tour will begin October 10th in Knoxville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.

Regarding Rosemary Hill, Leigh Nash says “I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!" Matt Slocum continues “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!”



Sixpence None the Richer began taking shape in New Braunfels, Texas in the early ‘90s. In 1997, the band released their self-titled album and two years later exploded globally when the track “Kiss Me”, from that album, was released as a single. Accolades continued as the band’s rendition of the La’s “There She Goes” also became a major hit.



The band’s cover of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” pushed Sixpence None the Richer’s name back into the charts in early 2003. With the band taking a creative break in 2004, band members explored their own outlets, with Nash independently releasing solo projects against country and folk backdrops, including a new EP - The Tide: Vol 2 out in 2025. Returning with a new energy and EP, Sixpence None the Richer – the band who helped shape the musical landscape across generations – are gearing up for an exciting road ahead.

Sixpence None the Richer “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary Tour:

October:



10 Yee-Haw Knoxville, TN

11 Wire & Wood Alpharetta, GA

12 Workplay Birmingham, AL

13 Lafayette's Music Room Memphis, TN

14 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO

15 Wave Wichita, KS

16 Resonant Head Oklahoma City, OK

17 The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX

18 Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TX

19 Warehouse Live Houston, TX

20 The Parish - HOB New Orleans, LA

22 The Burl Lexington, KY

23 The Vogue Indianapolis, IL

24 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI

25 City Winery Chicago Chicago, IL

26 City Winery St. Louis St. Louis, MO

27 Exit/In Nashville, TN

28 A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH

29 City Winery Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA

30 City Winery Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA





November:

1 City Winery Boston Boston, MA

2 City Winery New York New York, NY

3 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA

4 The Pour House Raleigh, NC

11 Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL

13 Key West Theater Key West, FL

14 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

15 Amaturo Theater Fort Lauderdale, FL

16 The Orpheum Tampa, FL

17 The Original Café Eleven St. Augustine, FL

18 Georgia Theater Athens, GA

19 Music Farm Charleston, SC

20 Victory North Savannah, GA

21 Radio Room Greenville, SC

22 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC

23 Capitol Theater Macon, GA



December:

2 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

3 Washington’s Fort Collins, CO

4 The State Room Salt Lake City, CO

5 Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID

6 WOW Hall Eugene, OR

7 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

8 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

10 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

11 The Siren Morro Bay, CA

12 Belly Up San Diego, CA

13 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

14 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA

15 The Troubadour Hollywood, CA

