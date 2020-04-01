SirReal Releases Music Video For 'Long Way Around' Featuring Oktiv6

Nanaimo, BC hip-hop artist SirReal has released his new music video for "Long Way Around" Featuring Oktiv6.

The track was produced by Juno Award-winning producer Rob The Viking from Swollen Members and is a tale of triumph for those who have forgone the shortcuts in life and worked hard to get where they are. You can hear the blood sweat and tears that Sirreal and Oktiv6 have put into their art form. With Oktiv 6's introduction to the hardships of life that we can all relate with and haunting yet catchy chorus, to Sirreal's ability to paint the setting on any canvas with a cadence hopping flow and his connection to the old soul within. Long Way Around is a song for everyone who has dared to take that road less traveled and come out on top. Miles away from perfect but on course for success.

Sirreal is an original hip-hop artist bringing hard-hitting beats and lyrical talent to every performance. Sirreal believes in a world where a connection can be the antidote to death, depression and anxiety. For him, what drives connection is music. Music is the medicine that has been around for longer than any of the prescribed vaccines, antidepressants or painkillers that we see today. Devastated by the untimely death of both his father and older brother, Sirreal learned to stand as a man conquering his demons of addiction and poverty. Sirreal boldly laces his lyrics with the die-hard truths of reality and its consequences whether they be positive or negative. Sirreal's musical style bridges all genres of music by blending truthful hard-hitting lyrics with a live touring stage band by the name of Blue Satellite. SirReal's hustle and determination to spread his message of hip-hop positivity has lead him to perform shows with Tech N9ne, Classified, Royce Da 5"9, Bone Thugs N Harmony, and T.I.

SirReal recently won the Sunrise Records nationwide talent contest that saw his new album "Self Centred" released across the chain's 88 retail locations in Canada. The album has since gone on to independently sell more than 2,000 units in an era where music sales are virtually non-existent. He has a large social media following on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and a robust Youtube channel with nearly 250,000 views. He does a weekly live stream called "Lower Case Thursdays" with his 9-year old son that regularly sees 800-1000 viewers every week for so far 50 weeks.





