Singer/Songwriter/Producer Danny Kravitz Releases New Single Featuring Broadway & Recording Star Karen Mason

A new single from acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer/screenwriter Danny Kravitz will be released on Friday, November 1. Entitled BELIEVE IN LOVE, the recording features MAC Award-winning, acclaimed vocalist Karen Mason. Kravitz, not only wrote and produced the beautiful ballad, but played every instrument as well, providing a showcase for Karen's dynamic vocals and musical versatility, that firmly places her in an adult contemporary. pop sound. BELIEVE IN LOVE is a vocal tour-de-force for Mason. Their musical collaboration provides us with a powerhouse, emotional recording.

The recording will be available November 1 on Amazon.com, iTunes, CDBaby.com, and streaming outlets Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music

BELIEVE IN LOVE is written, arranged and produced by Danny Kravitz. He has previously worked with or shared the stage with legendary musical acts including Grammy Award-winner Alan Parsons, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter/musician Jim Peterik, members of Survivor, the ldes of March, Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger, Kip Winger, country act Blackhawk, jazz great Orbert Davis, and Styx drummer Todd Sucherman, among many other accomplished players and singers. His recorded works have had a cumulative SPS total of over 200,000 world-wide. In 2018, Danny performed in concert with Grammy Award-winner Shaun Colvin during her US tour. Kravitz is also a screenwriter, whose current screenplay The Minuteman is in production starring Liam Neeson. Danny's music has been featured on world-wide radio, including the BBC, Chicago's WXTR, WGN AM 720 and performed live on the nationally televised CW's WGN America Midday Show.

With her Broadway stage performances, TV appearances, CD recordings and live concerts, Karen "has few peers when it comes to ripping the roof off with her amazing voice that knows no bounds." TheaterScene.net), which this stunning new release reaffirms.

Ms. Mason was recently seen as "Madame Giry" in the North American Premier of LOVE NEVER DIES - Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. Previously on Broadway, Karen garnered rave reviews starring as "The Queen of Hearts" in WONDERLAND, and she originated the role of "Tanya" in Abba's MAMMA MIA! Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD, Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of HAIRSPRAY. Karen Mason has headlined Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's at The Regency, Rainbow & Stars, the Algonquin, Arci' Place, The Supper Club and The Ballroom in NYC; The Cinegrill and the UCLA/ASCAP Concert Series in Los Angeles; The Plush Room in San Francisco; and Davenport's in Chicago.

Her highly acclaimed recordings include her recent single, IT'S ABOUT TIME, written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC AWARD-winning Right Here/ Right Now, 2005's The Sweetest of Nights, the MAC Award-winning When The Sun Comes Out, as well as three other CD's: Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, recorded live at the West Bank Café; Better Days, featuring songs by her longtime composer/arranger, Brian Lasser (including the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"); and Not So Simply Broadway.

Danny Kravitz recent single Letting Go While Holding On premiered the song at two sold-out concerts with three-time Grammy Award winner Shaun Colvin at Evanston's The S.P.A.C.E. His self-titled, debut album earned him instant critical acclaim and received 5 stars (out of five) from Amazon.com.

Kravitz' songs have also been recorded by other artists. His composition Is This the Love has been recorded by up and coming country/pop artist Jessica Kenney for her debut CD. A Kravitz penned country song The Bigger the Wheels garnered much attention being named "THE MONSTER TRUCK NATIONALS COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR," Recorded by country artist, Brandon Maddox, the track was featured at monster truck shows, country radio stations and TV shows and live performances across the country. A resected producer, Danny also hit the Top 200 iTunes and Amazon Top 100 charts for his production and collaborative work, including The Face and What Faith Can Do with Dave Gallagher. All recordings are available on iTunes, Amazon and streaming on YouTube & Spotify.





