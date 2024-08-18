Singer/Songwriter Bella White Releases New Covers 'EP FIVE FOR SILVER'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rounder Records has released Five For Silver from acclaimed singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White. The digital EP is comprised of five reimagined songs that have influenced both the life and career of the young artist. On Five For Silver White covers tracks by Lucinda Williams, Jeff Tweedy, Neil Young, Ted Lucas, and Gram Parsons’ “Luxury Liner,” which was recorded by Emmylou Harris and appeared on her classic 1976 album Luxury Liner. Listen to White’s version HERE:

“I recorded this cover of “Luxury Liner” when I was making my record Among Other Things with Jonathan Wilson.” says White. I was feeling so inspired by Emmylou Harris’s records specifically her album Luxury Liner. I grew up on classic country music and have always been majorly influenced by her work. We listened to that album a handful of times in the studio to feel inspired and create the right energy. At the end of the session for fun, we decided to track the song and that ended up being a really special and energizing moment. It’s a little more country than what I’ve been doing lately, but I’m always happy to share that side of my musical upbringing.”

Five For Silver follows White’s album Among Other Things, which was released on Rounder Records in 2023. Among Other Things received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone referring to the album as, “Sublime Appalachian heartbreak.” More strong press support came from NPR, American Songwriter, Consequence, Jezebel, No Depression, Holler, Whiskey Riff, Folk Alley, Americana Highways and many more.



Five For Silver was produced by Grammy-nominee Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty) and recorded in Wilson’s Topanga Canyon, CA studio.



Catch Bella White on tour in August and September, including support dates opening for Tyler Childers, Dierks Bentley and The Red Clay Strays. See a full list of dates below. Go to BellaWhiteMusic.com for news, tour updates and more.

Listen to “Luxury Liner” and Five For Silverat your preferred DSPs HERE.

Five For Silver EP Track Listing

1. Unknown Legend (Neil Young)

2. I'll Find A Way (To Carry It All) (Ted Lucas)

3. Concrete And Barbed Wire (Lucinda Williams)

4. Nobody Dies Anymore (Jeff Tweedy)

5. Luxury Liner (Emmylou Harris)



Bella White Tour Dates

Aug 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug 21 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena *

Aug 23 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern SOLD OUT

Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios SOLD OUT

Sept 6 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

Sept 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

Sept 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre /

Sept 13 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept 14 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company



* supporting Tyler Childers

^ supporting Dierks Bentley

/ supporting The Red Clay Strays

Comments