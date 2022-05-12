Singer-Songwriter and Moviemaker Mogli Releases Film and Album

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, filmmaker, sustainability advocate, and one-woman tour de force Mogli has released Ravage - her gorgeous, ethereal indie-pop album and epic companion film that shares a cathartic journey of self-discovery and healing.

"I have learned that it is very rewarding and can make you happy if you can be brave enough to be vulnerable. We are lacking empathy in the world and vulnerability is a way toward more empathy. If you can share how you feel, it gives people a chance to understand you," shares Mogli.

PRESS HERE to watch the stunning film that features 10 songs from Ravage, metaphorical dance, breathtaking cinematography, and an illuminating dystopian to utopian transformation brought to life through a cast of characters named after each emotion encountered along the journey - Fear and Bravery (played by Mogli), Melancholy, Love, Rage, Insecurity and Mirth. PRESS HERE to listen to the album.

Today fans joined Mogli for a live global watch party on her Youtube channel celebrating the release, where she performed and answered questions before premiering the Ravage film. Prior to its release, Mogli had been revealing the story of Ravage through a series of episodic videos taken from the film. The latest installment prior to its release "Mirror" saw Mogli extricating herself from self-destructive tendencies and learning that the conflicting voices in her head were not real as she battled to let go of a toxic relationship. Now, the journey ends with brand new songs "Poison," title track "Ravage" and album closer "Release," as Mogli embraces the possibilities of happiness and the inevitably of pain, this time without fear. Mogli's gift for poetic songwriting paints a picture of her personal experience, losing herself in depression and burnout, learning to detach from toxic patterns and partners, and finding hope and happiness again.

Believing that art can be a bridge between us that can foster connection and inclusion, the message behind Mogli's acclaimed music - which has amassed more than 100 million global streams - is about being brave enough to be vulnerable, which allows us to overcome, heal and connect.

Ravage also tackles topics important to Mogli because of her lived experiences, like self-empowerment, feminism, toxic masculinity and societal problems like climate change.â€¯ Growing up in Germany as part of an LGBTQ family with two moms, and a dad from Algeria, gave Mogli her values of inclusivity and equality, and she now uses her art to create connection in a world that desperately needs more of that, especially when it is not nurtured by politics, educational systems, social media, news algorithms, or the isolation that came from COVID.

Ravage is all the more impressive becauseâ€¯of Mogli's independent, DIY approach - conceiving, creating and executing the album and film in full creative control of her vision.

MORE ABOUT MOGLI

Mogli's meticulously crafted and impressively refined artistic vision has earned praise from mainstream media such as Billboard, USA Today, Cosmopolitan, Refinery 29, and Huffington Post as well as tastemakers like V, NYLON, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Earmilk, Cools, and more.

An advocate for sustainability, Mogli recently created her second sustainable capsule clothing line - the Conscious Capsule Collection - with ABOUT YOU (one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe,) inspired by the seven emotions portrayed in Ravage. The 28-piece collection, made to be worn with a clear conscience, was made mainly from recycled polyester, organic cotton and Lenzingâ„¢ EcoVeroâ„¢. PRESS HERE to shop the looks.

Mogli also recently teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger to host a free online course exploring sustainable living. She incorporates sustainability into all of her creative endeavors (like her Netflix film Expedition Happiness that documented the making of her debut album Wanderer and saw her travel North America in a sustainably converted school bus.

