Singer-Songwriter Trevor Martin Releases New Single 'Keeper'

Singer-songwriter Trevor Martin releases his newest single titled "Keeper," available everywhere now.

LISTEN to "Keeper" here.

"Keeper is no doubt one of my favorite songs that I have ever written. I remember sitting down at the piano-which I very rarely do these days- and I threw the idea out to my co-writers Autumn Marie Buysse and Claire Carrothers and the song just poured out of us," explains Trevor. "It was actually the second song that we started that day, but it is safe to say that this song was the one we were supposed to be writing that day. I just love writing love songs, and I hope that people can hear this song and say, "babe that's totally our relationship!! I think you're a Keeper!"

The single debuted on Spotify's New Music Nashville editorial along with his other release "Dream Girl" which is both featured on New Music Nashville and Fresh Finds Country.

In December, Trevor recorded six new singles at Loud Recording Studio (Curb Records) with Curt Gibbs (Dylan Scott), as well as an all-star team of musicians.

It was his fourth single, "Wife You Up," written with country music's hottest independent artist Spencer Crandall, that was Trevor's first release to exceed 1 million all-platform streams. Collectively, Trevor's releases have amassed 2 million all platform streams in the first two years.

