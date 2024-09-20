Singer Songwriter Lane Smith Releases New Country-rock Single 'bleed'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging country singer-songwriter, Lane Smith, has officially dropped his newest single, "Bleed", a song in which Smith paints a vivid picture of a toxic relationship turned figurative "house fire".

STREAM "BLEED" HERE

"We wanted something gritty, something raw...this song is rooted in the melody. The edgy lyric, conveys a painful relationship that seems to linger even through the "damage" it invokes on both parties," said Lane Smith.

The country-rock infused track brings Lane's twangy vocals to the forefront, creating a chilling and haunting release resonating with audiences listening. Written by Smith, Frankie Courtney, Wesley Pace and produced by Brandon Hood, "Bleed" is one of those songs you're sure to hear on the "big screen".

This past year, Smith released several singles, including "Austin" and "Ran Out Of Road," which earned editorial placements across Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Since the release of his self-titled 13-track album in 2023, the country's breakthrough artist earned over one million streams on all platforms. As he tours across the country, Smith has opened up for several acts, including Matt Stell, Colt Ford, Chase Matthew, and others.

