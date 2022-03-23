Singer-Songwriter Dan Ashley Releases New Single 'River City'

Americana/Classic-Rock artist Dan Ashley releases a fiery and rocking social commentary on a divided country and how to start to mend those broken fences. "River City", written by Dan Ashley and producer Bill Bentley is the first release of 2002 for the Singer-Songwriter, San Francisco television broadcaster, and humanitarian.

"These are challenging times for all of us and you can see evidence of the stress and strain we're under as a nation everywhere you look. Backlash against the police, a highly contentious presidential election, the uprising on the Capitol steps, and, of course, the pandemic just to name a few of the events that have pushed Americans into separate corners. I wrote "River City" as a reflection of the divisions in our country, but also about the power of pulling together and helping one another."

"River City is a reference to a line in the 1957 hit Broadway show "The Music Man" and a metaphor for the angst that seems to define the state of the Union today. But "River City" is not a lament, it is an anthem and a call to action. "I see you my friend, take my outstretched hand. If we build this together, we all stand tall. United we rise, divided we fall.", the lyric reminds us. Yes, there is trouble in "River City", but there is also great optimism and a chance for all of us to rise to the challenge".

Hailing from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Dan has been around music his entire life and is proud to share his original music which is rich with emotion and authenticity. An accomplished singer, Dan regularly performs with his band of remarkable musicians who have all toured with major artists. Over the years, Dan has opened for major acts including Rick Springfield, Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Melissa Etheridge, and Patti LaBelle.

He is also regularly asked to sing the National Anthem at a variety of events including the NBA, MLB, college sports, and more. From performing at the San Francisco Aids Walk and the San Francisco Pride Parade to his own foundation Rock the CASA, Dan Ashley is committed to using his notoriety to give back to his community in meaningful ways.

Watch the lyric video here: