Simu Liu to Return to Host The 2023 JUNO Awards

The 2023 JUNO Awards land in Edmonton for the 52nd annual celebration of Canadian music on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Nov. 30, 2022  

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced today that Simu Liu, star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, will return for a second year as host of The 2023 JUNO Awards Broadcast.

"I am truly ecstatic to be back again this year hosting The 2023 JUNO Awards," said Simu Liu. "There are no words to describe the incredible energy that took over Toronto last spring and I can't wait to help bring that to Edmonton. If you thought my rendition of 'Complicated' was good, just wait until you hear my Nickelback cover."

The 2023 JUNO Awards land in Edmonton for the 52nd annual celebration of Canadian music on Monday, March 13, 2023. Produced by Insight Productions, the show will broadcast and stream live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Last year, Liu made his JUNO hosting debut in Toronto with his widely celebrated "I Am Canadian" speech before wowing audiences with his rendition of Avril Lavigne's "Complicated" and joining viral sensation Tesher for a memorable duet of "Jalebi Baby." He most recently wrapped production on the Netflix science fiction thriller Atlas opposite Jennifer Lopez and is set to star and executive produce Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich's novel for Amazon Prime Video.

Adding to his creative repertoire, Liu's memoir "We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story," came out earlier this year and became an instant New York Times Bestseller. He is currently developing long-form projects under his 4:12 Entertainment banner, through which he has previously directed, produced and optioned content for film and digital.

"From his 'I Am Canadian' monologue to his extraordinary 'Jalebi Baby' duet alongside Tesher, Simu was a fan favourite on the JUNOS stage last year," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. "When it comes to entertainment, there really isn't anything he can't do and we're thrilled to see how he evolves the role in 2023."

Tickets for The 2023 JUNO Awards start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.

