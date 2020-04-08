After the confirmations reveiced on the music scene with "True Love", the first song of the upcoming LP, Silvia Tancredi releases the new single "Making A Way", with which she continues this international chapter of her artistic career that brought her to the United States, where she signed a record deal with SMG Record & Media (distributed by Sony / The Orchard).

"Step by step we build our path, confident of the past, looking to the future" - Silvia Tancredi sings in "Making A Way", a song that confirms her vocal and stylistic versatility.

«It is a song that develops in a first scene (until the first refrain) in which the difficulties of our daily life do not allow us to look beyond our pain, beyond our past choices. Then, suddenly, an inspiration, taking courage that finally allows you to clarify and embrace your destiny for better or for worse, your lifestyle.»

The last sentence takes up a bit what Rossella Ohara said in "Gone with the wind" ... "after all, tomorrow is another day" ... "IT'S A NEW DAY" "- says Silvia.

"Making A Way" will be released in digital stores on April 10th, while the video will be available on the artist's VEVO channel from April 13th.





