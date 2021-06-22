Silvia Tancredi Releases New Single 'Indescribable'

After the confirmations received on the music scene with the songs "True Love" and "Making a way", Silvia Tancredi releases the new single "Indescribable", on digital store from June 18th. She continues her international career after signing with Tilt Music Production (London), distributed by The Orchard.

The lyrics of the song are written by the American singer Eric B Turner, while the music is composed by Silvia Tancredi and her producer Gigi Rivetti.

«With "Indescribable" I want to give voice to the power of love, to the real passion, one that takes your breath away and leaves you speechless. I want to say thanks to my friend Eric B Turner because he expressed my idea with these fantastic words - explains Silvia Tancredi.

The videoclip is an original adaptation of Jakie Massar's short film "Canvas", shooted in New York with Danielle Kronenberg, Sandra Herlog and Ryan Preimesberger.

With "Indescribable" Silvia is writing a new chapter of her international music journey, much appreciated by both audiences and critics, indeed she will release the new album in September.