Silversun Pickups Confirm Additional September 2024 Tour Dates

Silversun Pickups have confirmed new tour dates in September of 2024. These new dates are the fourth leg of the band’s current tour and they will perform in cities including Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Montclair, Baltimore, Austin, and more (full dates below).

The tour also includes a rescheduled Charlottesville show which is on-sale now. Pre-sale tickets will be available here starting on Wed, July 24 at 10am local, and general on-sale begins on Fri, July 26 at 10am local here. Silversun Pickups Soundcheck Package tickets will be available and includes one general admission ticket, early entry into the venue with access to an intimate preshow soundcheck (featuring songs that will not be played during their regular set), a Q&A with the band, autographed set list and more. Full details here.



Silversun Pickups’ Physical Thrills, which was produced by Butch Vig, is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. Pitchfork says of the new album: “Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no f*cks to give… Physical Thrills presents Silversun Pickups as a band with a rejuvenated approach.” Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.



Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a f*ck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Sept 4 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave

Sept 5 – Columbus, OH at The Bluestone

Sept 7 – Grand Rapids, MI at The Intersection

Sept 8 – Ann Arbor, MI at Michigan Theater

Sept 9 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

Sept 11 – Buffalo, NY at Town Ballroom

Sept 12 – Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater

Sept 13 – Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live!

Sept 15 – Charlottesville, VA at The Jefferson Theater

Sept 17 – Athens, GA at Georgia Theatre

Sept 18 – Chattanooga, TN at The Signal

Sept 20 – New Orleans, LA at House of Blues

Sept 23 – Austin, TX at Emo’s

Sept 24 – San Antonio, TX at Aztec Theatre

Sept 25 – Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

Sept 27 – Columbia, MO at The Blue Note

Sept 28 – Fayetteville, AR at JJ’s Live

Comments