Silverstein Sign to UNFD, Share New Single BURN IT DOWN ft. Caleb Shomo
Silverstein has signed with UNFD. With the signing announcement comes a brand-new song from the band, who will be celebrating 20 years together in 2020. Fans can now listen to "Burn It Down ft. Caleb Shomo" below. The single will be available for streaming at midnight tonight.
Caleb Shomo is the front-man for the Columbus Ohio, hardcore band, Beartooth. While both bands have performed live together a handful of times as Silvertooth, "Burn It Down" is the first recorded music they've collaborated on.
The new song is the first since 2017's Dead Reflection, the band's ninth studio album. On April 12, Silverstein released Redux: The First Ten Years, which featured newly recorded versions of selected songs from their first four studio albums.
Listen to their single here:
"The song picks up right where Dead Reflection left off," explains Silverstein vocalist Shane Told. "It has the catchiness and riffiness of that album, but production wise and vocally we took another progressive step in a direction we feel great about. It hits hard and tells a story but gets you straight to the point. It's not messing around - direct and in your face. Once the bridge section music was completed, we could imagine Caleb's voice working so perfectly over it - so we sent it to him and said "do your thing". He sent it back and I just about fell over when I heard it."
Longevity is a rare feat for any band, especially one rooted in a foundation of punk and hardcore. Aggressive music is often fueled by youthful fire, and sustaining a career without completely abandoning that urgent sound is almost impossible for most bands.
But what's possible for "most bands" has never been a concern for post - hardcore pioneers Silverstein. Throughout the course of their almost 20-year career, from Ontario basement shows to touring the world and selling over a million records, Silverstein has always managed to be completely comfortable in their own skin while never being afraid to challenge themselves.
Silverstein will be recording their ninth studio album later this year, which will be released in 2020. The band is composed of Shane Told, Paul Koehler, Billy Hamilton, Paul Marc Rousseau and Josh Bradford.
Silverstein Tour Dates
Tickets: www.silversteinmusic.com/tour-dates
w/August Burns Red, Silent Planet
June 20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
June 21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
June 22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 25 - Toronto, CAN - Rebel
June 26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
June 27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
June 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
June 29 - Summerfest - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
July 3 - Sauget, IL - Pops
July 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
July 6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
July 9 - Edmonton, Alberta, CAN - Union Hall
July 10 - Calgary, Alberta, CAN - The Palace Theatre
July 11 - Vancouver, BC, CAN - Vogue Theatre
July 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
July 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
July 14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
July 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
July 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
July 20 - Vans Warped Tour - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
July 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
July 23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
July 24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
July 26 - Dallas, TX - Foundation Room at House of Blues
July 27 - Austin, TX - Emo's
July 28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
July 30 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
July 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
August 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
August 2 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
August 3 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
August 4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
August 6 - Charlotte, NC - The Undergground
August 7 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
August 8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
August 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
August 10 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
August 11 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
20 Year Anniversary Tour w/ Hawthorne Heights
February 8 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
February 11 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Werk
February 12 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp
February 13 - Berlin-Altglienicke, Germany - SO36
February 14 - Hamberg, Germany - Markthalle
February 15 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
PHOTO CREDIT: WYATT CLOUGH