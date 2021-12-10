Siiicbrain Shares New EP 'Ashtray For Your Agony'

Experimental rock artist Siiickbrain has released her brand-new EP Ashtray For Your Agony. The EP presents emotional highs and lows through 6 brand new tracks, from the lyrical yet frenzied "Dopamine (ft. Maggie Lindemann)" to the in-your-face "I'm Sick". The EP also features previous single "Destructible", which was recently added into rotation at Sirius OCTANE.

Speaking on the new release Siiickbrain shares, "Ashtray For Your Agony was written during a period of my life where I was experiencing a lot of depression, loss, and self-sabotage. While dealing with a lot of these issues, I was also coming into my own as a person, making the best choices for myself and caring less about what other people thought I should be. Sonically, the EP depicts manic episodes vs psychological lows that I and many people suffering from depression and anxiety experience."

Fans in Los Angeles will have a chance to see Siiickbrain perform these new songs and more on Sunday, December 12 at the legendary Whisky a Go Go. Tickets are on sale now here. She recently took over the main stage at Welcome To Rockville and delivered a show-stopping set at Louder Than Life this summer. Siiickbrain will also be performing at Unsilent Night Fest in Dallas on December 19.

Siiickbrain is the musical persona of Caroline Miner Smith. She grew up in a rural town and was always drawn to music but was afraid to dive in fully. While establishing herself as a highly desired model in New York City, Caroline started writing poetry as a means to cope with her own anxiety and personal demons.

Siiickbrain has had a busy 2021, teaming up with artists like Hawthorne Heights to remix the iconic emo-rock anthem "Ohio Is For Lovers", Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot to unleash an electrifying anthem "POWER", which drives home the idea that women can take back any power that was ever taken from them. Inspired by her favorite movie Fight Club, the music video showcases an all-female cast of bright, young rising stars like phem, Chloe Chaidez and more fighting it out, highlighting the raw power of women. She joined Machine Gun Kelly in his musical film Downfalls High. Siiickbrain also rounded out an incredible trio including Skrillex and Swae Lee on their propulsive track "Too Bizarre."

