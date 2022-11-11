Sickick Delivers Another Mash-up With 'Miss a Thing'
The track is now available on all streaming platforms.
Enigmatic producer, singer, DJ and mash-up extraordinaire Sickick shares new song "Miss A Thing."
Collaborating with noteworthy artists such as Madonna, Post Malone, 070 Shake, Fireboy DML and more, Sickick is making a name for himself in music without ever showing his face. Bringing together elements of trap, bass, reggaeton, electro and R&B, the masked artist has crafted his unique style of electronica by layering seductive lyrics over hard-hitting percussion.
He has parlayed his recent explosion into a global 2022 touring cycle having just performed at Tomorrowland, Rock in Rio, World Club Dome and his own headline tour.
About Sickick
Despite his musical talent, the idea of fame and crowds was once a cause of anxiety for Sickick. The iconic mask, which is now ubiquitous with his image and music, has allowed him to overcome his fears.
Sickick has received acknowledgements from musical heavyweights like Missy Elliott, Jason Derulo, Shaq, Timbaland and Sean Paul for his creative originals and remixes. With over 200M streams and listeners from 80+ countries, his reach grows each day.
Listen to the new single here:
