Shrines Releases New EP 'Seasons'

Shrines – the moniker of Brooklyn-based singer and musician Carrie Erving (Ponyhof, Will Butler) – releases her new EP, Seasons. Seasons, produced by Rosana Cabán (Psychic Twin, Cosas Cosas), spans four songs exploring the fragility of the individual seasons.

At turns reflective, poppy and celebratory, Seasons documents the collective cognitive dissonance of the fluctuations between celebration and trepidation that arise while living in a time of rapidly escalating climate change. In Seasons, Shrines’ lyrics suggest that allowing ourselves to savor the present moment may be one of the keys to grappling with the larger challenges of our time. Shrines will celebrate the release of Seasons with an EP release show on October 23 @ Brooklyn’s C’mon Everybody.

Shrines’ new single and video, “Witch Season,” is her homage to spooky season. With lyrics drawing from themes in Irish traditional folklore, “Witch Season” explores getting lost in the woods, immersing oneself in the unknown, and reconnecting with one’s own wild nature, as the music crescendos into a mysterious, Stevie Nicks coded fever-dream.

Drawing comparisons to Björk and Sinead O'Connor, Shrines skillfully weaves influences of pop, electronic music, indie rock, and Irish sean-nós (traditional ‘old style’ Irish singing) into her music, delivering shimmering art-pop that The New York Times described as ‘spellbinding.’

