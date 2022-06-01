Shinedown Releases Soaring Anthem 'Daylight' From 'Planet Zero' Album

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have released their soaring and poignant anthem "Daylight." Offering an assurance that you are never alone, the single's meaningful portrait of a vital human connection reflects the importance of our relationships and the people in our lives whose support and empathy help get us through to the next day.

"This is about the human condition. We've got to live, and we've got to live with one another. And that should be something that is celebrated and not tolerated. That's what 'Daylight' really represents. It's our humanity. It's an understanding that we're all on this planet together, and we've got to figure out ways to take care of one another. A lot of times, it may just be asking someone 'are you okay?' because you could potentially save someone's life just by asking. We can't lose our empathy and courage towards each other, or our willingness to pick someone up if you see them on their knees, because there's gonna be a moment in time when you need someone to pick you up," says Brent.

"Daylight" is the latest addition to a catalog that has earned Shinedown recognition for their timely and relevant messages behind their chart-topping hits that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but the greater public and our culture at large. With more than 6.5 billion global streams, the record for the most mainstream rock #1 hits ever, platinum or gold certification for all their albums, and major media praise, Shinedown has cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music.

Planet Zero, which already spawned the band's record-breaking 18th #1 hit with "Planet Zero," is available for pre-order here.

Planet Zero's previously released lead single "Planet Zero" and album track "The Saints of Violence and Innuendo" introduced an album that is an incisive yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in the last few years, seeing Shinedown take on the forces that are keeping us divided at a time when we need to be coming together.

The high-concept, viscerally charged album, produced by Shinedown's Eric Bass, takes a hard look at the divisiveness among those of differing ideologies, cancel culture ran rampant, the toxicity of social media, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of these things on mental health and humanity.

A dystopian saga that warns of dangerous dehumanizing consequences, Planet Zero is a reminder that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding. The album also shares hope, perseverance, triumph, and reminders that we all need one another, like on "Daylight." After all, it is the band's impassioned striving for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output.

The Planet Zero World Tour (produced by Live Nation) begins in Bonner Springs, KS on September 3rd with special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie, kicking off a U.S. run of fall shows that will see the record-breaking, chart-topping band bring their new music, #1 hits, fan favorites and biggest stage show yet to cities from coast to coast.

Full routing below which also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, KY and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, CA. Beginning June 3, Shinedown will embark on a UK/Europe run of festival performances and select shows with Iron Maiden followed by Canadian dates with special guests Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in July and August.

Tour Dates

June 3 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 5 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 7 - Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +

June 9 - Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena

June 11 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 13 - Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +

June 16 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

July 8 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Live! Open Air Music Series

July 9 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Live! Open Air Music Series

July 11- Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center^

July 12- Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center^

July 14 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

July 15- Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre (special guests Jelly Roll, Austin Meade & Salt Creek)

July 16 - Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

July 19 - Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron *^

July 20 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia *^

July 22 - Toronto, ON @ History *

July 23 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

July 26 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

July 27 - Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

July 29 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

July 30 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

July 31 - Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

August 2 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

August 3 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

August 28- Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Bolin Arena #

September 3 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~

September 5 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ~

September 6- Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Powerhouse ~

September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ~

September 10 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

September 11 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ~

September 13 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

September 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ~

September 16 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ~

September 17 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ~

September 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

September 20 - Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ~

September 21 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater ~

September 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (not a Live Nation date)

September 24- Grayslake, IL @ WIIL Rock Fest - Lake County Fairgrounds

September 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ~

September 28- Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center ~

September 30 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

October 1 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

October 2 - Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ~ (not a Live Nation date)

October 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ~

October 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ~

October 8 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ~

October 9 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock (not a Live Nation date)

November 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium @

November 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle @

November 15 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach @

November 19 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith, Die Kulturhalle @

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

# Dorothy and Diamante

+ with Iron Maiden

~ with Jelly Roll and John Harvie

@ with Asking Alexandria and Zero 9:36