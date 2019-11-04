Sheryl Lee Ralph & The DIVA Foundation Presents the 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing on WORLD AIDS DAY

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Project Angel Food Trustee and Founder of the D.I.V.A. Foundation, presents the 29th Annual DIVAS: Simply Singing, the longest-running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, honoring Grammy, Golden Globe, Emmy-winning and 10-time Oscar nominee, legendary songwriter Diane Warren with the Legacy Award.

A tribute of Diane's hits will be included in an evening filled with spectacular performances by:

Deborah Cox (multi-platinum recording artist)

Chrissy Metz (This is Us)

Brandy (Billboard and American Music Award-winning singer and actress)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Rhonda Ross (Singer and actress)

Terrell Carter (Empire)

Kathy Sledge (Sledge Sisters)

Elaine Gibbs (The X Factor)

And more DIVAS to come!

The 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! on World AIDS Day - Sunday, December 1st at the Taglyan Cultural Center in Hollywood, Calif. The DIVA Foundation is celebrating 30 years of committed service to community health awareness, and Project Angel Food. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at angelfood.org.



