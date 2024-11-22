Shelea Releases FIRST CHRISTMAS WITHOUT YOU Honoring Those Grieving This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and pianist Sheléa has released her new, heartwarming holiday song, "First Christmas Without You," available now on all streaming platforms. Coming off a U.S. national tour as Stevie Wonder's "Special Guest," on his "Sing Your Song!" tour, Sheléa, who has widespread comparisons to the vocal expertise of legendary Whitney Houston, and the piano prowess of Alicia Keys, drops this emotional track co-written with Dave Nathan as a tribute to those grieving the loss of a loved one during the holiday season. Drawing from personal experience and inspired by recent family losses, Sheléa captures the heartache of spending a first Christmas without a loved one, while offering a message of hope for those still holding onto love and memories.

Says Sheléa, "When everyone is joyous during the holidays, it can feel so isolating to be experiencing grief. So, I wrote a song for those who just need a good cry around this time. Hoping it can lend comfort to those who are missing their loved ones."

In support of her new music, Sheléa will be performing at The Vatican for their "Concert for Jubilee," which will broadcast worldwide on Rai 1 on Christmas Eve, December 24. She will also perform at "Christmas At The Grove" in Los Angeles on November 25; and at Stevie Wonder's "House Full of Toys Christmas" event on December 14. Additionally, due to popular demand, she will return to the UK's iconic Royal Albert Hall on December 10 for her show "Aretha! Starring Sheléa," debuting her first live performance of "First Christmas Without You."

Sheléa is a multi-talented singer, composer, keyboardist, actress, and producer mentored by late great Quincy Jones. Known for her signature style of blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul, she has been the go-to voice for legendary tribute concerts, appearing in nine PBS Specials. With a list of performance credits that are as staggering as they are multi-faceted, Sheléa has also traveled internationally as a featured vocalist in "An Intimate Evening with David Foster."

A renowned performer, Sheléa has graced the stages of some of the world's most prestigious venues, including The White House, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress, and more. In 2023, she received a standing ovation at the Hollywood Bowl when she paid tribute to Quincy Jones on his 90th birthday. That same year, she made history as the first Black woman to co-write and perform both the opening and closing songs for Epcot's new nighttime spectacular, "Luminous: The Symphony of Us."

As an actress, Sheléa appeared as Dorinda Clark in "The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel." The Lifetime biopic drew 2.7 million viewers and was praised as the highest-rated original movie for television in 2020. The biopic was critically acclaimed garnering both Critic's Choice and NAACP Image Award nominations. Listen to "First Christmas Without You" HERE.

Comments