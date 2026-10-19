She Wants Revenge to Release THE LOVED, First Album in 15+ Years
Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin share the lead single Black Wax / Our Love ahead of the album's release.
Dark wave band She Wants Revenge -- led by Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin -- have announced their fourth studio album and first full length in over 15 years, The Loved, due February 12, 2027. The band also released the album's lead single 'BLACK WAX / OUR LOVE,' which follows the release of the group's 20th anniversary edition of their Gold-certified self-titled debut album earlier this year, which features their platinum-selling single 'Tear You Apart.'
'We've always been fascinated by the contradictions in love: How something can be beautiful and destructive at the same time, and how you can know something isn't good for you and still find yourself drawn to it,' notes Bravin of the new track. 'There's a certain darkness in 'Black Wax,' but there's also an energy and a sense of defiance that we love. It feels like a natural evolution of what SWR has always been about, without trying to recreate something we've already done.'
The track is accompanied by a moody and cinematic visual directed by Bravin, who notes, 'I wanted the video to feel less like a literal interpretation of the song and more like a fragment of a film you walked into halfway through. Something beautiful but unsettling, where the imagery carries as much emotional weight as the music. I've always loved the idea of leaving things unresolved, allowing people to bring their own experiences to what they're seeing.'
She Wants Revenge recently returned to the road with sold out headline shows across North America. The tour follows their sold out show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern earlier this year. The band also announced their 2027 UK and European tour along with their second annual Hazy Shade of Winter Holiday Celebration + Food & Toy Drive, set to return on December 11th at Southern California's Fox Pomona. Tickets for all shows are available via www.shewantsrevenge.com.
A new generation of listeners, many of whom weren't even born when the band's first album was released, have discovered their music through streaming, social media, and a renewed fascination with dark alternative culture. Twenty-plus years into their career, She Wants Revenge continues to reinvent themselves while remaining rooted in their signature dark, atmospheric sound and, as a result, have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Now, those listeners are filling venues alongside longtime fans, creating a rare moment where the band's past and future are converging.
With a lineup featuring Warfield on vocals/guitar, Bravin on Bass VI and synths, Thomas Froggatt on bass, Tony Bevilacqua (The Distillers) on guitar, and Lia Braswell (Chelsea Wolfe, A Place To Bury Strangers, TR/ST) on drums, She Wants Revenge is reinvigorated, inspired and more certain of their place and purpose than ever. The band is excited to perform for longtime fans and a new generation discovering their music.
She Wants Revenge Tour Dates
North American Fall Tour
Oct 10 Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall *sold out
Oct 13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *sold out
Oct 14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox *sold out
Oct 15 Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *sold out
Oct 17 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *sold out
Oct 18 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Oct 19 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
Oct 22 San Diego, CA – House of Blues *sold out
Oct 24 Fort Worth, TX – Texas Motor Speedway (Sick New World Festival) *sold out
Oct 25 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
Oct 26 Chicago, IL – House of Blues *sold out
Oct 27 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick *sold out
Oct 28 Toronto, ON - Opera House *sold out
Oct 30 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Oct 31 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Nov 01 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
Nov 02 New York, NY – Webster Hall
Nov 04 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
EU / UK Winter Tour
Jan 29 Bucharest, RO - Control Club
Jan 31 Warsaw, PL - Palladium
Feb 01 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus Berlin
Feb 03 Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Feb 05 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli De Helling
Feb 06 Paris, FR - Trabendo
Feb 07 Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
Feb 09 London, UK - Electric Ballroom
Feb 10 Bristol, UK - Fleece
Feb 11 Manchester UK - Club Academy
Feb 12 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
Feb 14 Dublin, IE - Whelans
Photo Credit: Piper Ferguson
Photo Credit: Piper Ferguson
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