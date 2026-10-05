Chelsea Wolfe Soundtracks Ann Demeulemeester S/S 2027 at Paris Fashion Week

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On October 3rd, Ann Demeulemeester returned to the Réfectoire des Cordeliers in Paris to present Stefano Gallici's seventh collection for the House, titled 'Lonesome Heaven'. The show unfolded to the debut live performance of 'Wandering' by Chelsea Wolfe, whose music has made her a recent muse for Stefano and formed an integral part of the season's atmosphere and narrative. Having flown into Paris during a gap in her current North American tour, Chelsea was dressed in a custom look by Stefano for the performance - the live debut of the unreleased new track - while her 2024 track 'Whispers In The Echo Chamber' later soundtracked the catwalk.

Born from a journey Stefano took through the Californian desert, the collection moves through stoner rock, sun-bleached decay and the tension between solitude and escape, bringing together worn tailoring, workwear and aviation codes in a palette of white, black and Blue Dust.

Music collaborations remained at the heart of the season. Ethel Cain walked the runway as part of the cast, introducing a capsule developed with Ann Demeulemeester - available exclusively in the new Paris Boutique from October 4th - while Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also took to the runway in a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the collection that came to him while on a road trip in California, Stefano said - 'Chelsea Wolfe's The Mother Road and Ethel Cain's Western Nights became the soundtrack while I drove through the shadows of old Hollywood… I love everything that haunts me and never leaves. Chelsea and Ethel never left me either. This season I had the chance to work with both of them, shaping silhouettes and shaping sounds'

'Wandering' is an unreleased song that I wrote at Mono Lake in July 2023.' explains Chelsea 'It's about finding your soulmates across lifetimes, and it felt connected to the darkly romantic, poetic vision Stefano had for this season's show.'

Front row attendees included Jamie Campbell Bower, Erin LeCount, Bambie Thug, Cassyette, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Offset, Shygirl, Ghali, Tali Lennox, Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg and Charlotte Lawrence, alongside a wider gathering of musicians, artists and figures from the international creative community.

Chelsea Wolfe's North American and European tours continue through the end of 2026 - see full remaining dates below.

Chelsea Wolfe Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 5 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Oct 6 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

Oct 8 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Oct 9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I

Oct 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct 16 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Oct 21 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

21 Nov - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

23 Nov - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast

24 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Große Freiheit 36

25 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

27 Nov - Oslo, NO - Betong

28 Nov - Stockholm, SE - Vasateatern

30 Nov - Tallinn, EE - Helitehas

02 Dec - Vilnius, LT - LOFTAS

03 Dec - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

05 Dec - Prague, CZ - ARCHA+

06 Dec - Vienna, AT - Budocenter

07 Dec - Budapest, HU - Akvárium Klub

09 Dec - Mannheim, DE - Capitol

11 Dec - Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

12 Dec - Milan, IT - Live Club

13 Dec - Munich, DE - Isarphilharmonie

15 Dec - Antwerp, BE - Trix

16 Dec - Paris, FR - Casino de Paris

17 Dec - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 Dec - Athens, GR - FLOYD

Photo Credit: - @wyldcosmia



Photo Credit: - @wyldcosmia

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 44 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me