Chelsea Wolfe Soundtracks Ann Demeulemeester S/S 2027 at Paris Fashion Week
Wolfe debuted an unreleased song at the Réfectoire des Cordeliers, with Ethel Cain and Josh Homme of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE also appearing on the runway.
On October 3rd, Ann Demeulemeester returned to the Réfectoire des Cordeliers in Paris to present Stefano Gallici's seventh collection for the House, titled 'Lonesome Heaven'. The show unfolded to the debut live performance of 'Wandering' by Chelsea Wolfe, whose music has made her a recent muse for Stefano and formed an integral part of the season's atmosphere and narrative. Having flown into Paris during a gap in her current North American tour, Chelsea was dressed in a custom look by Stefano for the performance - the live debut of the unreleased new track - while her 2024 track 'Whispers In The Echo Chamber' later soundtracked the catwalk.
Born from a journey Stefano took through the Californian desert, the collection moves through stoner rock, sun-bleached decay and the tension between solitude and escape, bringing together worn tailoring, workwear and aviation codes in a palette of white, black and Blue Dust.
Music collaborations remained at the heart of the season. Ethel Cain walked the runway as part of the cast, introducing a capsule developed with Ann Demeulemeester - available exclusively in the new Paris Boutique from October 4th - while Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also took to the runway in a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind the collection that came to him while on a road trip in California, Stefano said - 'Chelsea Wolfe's The Mother Road and Ethel Cain's Western Nights became the soundtrack while I drove through the shadows of old Hollywood… I love everything that haunts me and never leaves. Chelsea and Ethel never left me either. This season I had the chance to work with both of them, shaping silhouettes and shaping sounds'
'Wandering' is an unreleased song that I wrote at Mono Lake in July 2023.' explains Chelsea 'It's about finding your soulmates across lifetimes, and it felt connected to the darkly romantic, poetic vision Stefano had for this season's show.'
Front row attendees included Jamie Campbell Bower, Erin LeCount, Bambie Thug, Cassyette, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Offset, Shygirl, Ghali, Tali Lennox, Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg and Charlotte Lawrence, alongside a wider gathering of musicians, artists and figures from the international creative community.
Chelsea Wolfe's North American and European tours continue through the end of 2026 - see full remaining dates below.
Chelsea Wolfe Upcoming Tour Dates
Oct 5 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Oct 6 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
Oct 8 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Oct 9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I
Oct 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Oct 16 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Oct 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Oct 21 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
21 Nov - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
23 Nov - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast
24 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Große Freiheit 36
25 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
27 Nov - Oslo, NO - Betong
28 Nov - Stockholm, SE - Vasateatern
30 Nov - Tallinn, EE - Helitehas
02 Dec - Vilnius, LT - LOFTAS
03 Dec - Warsaw, PL - Progresja
05 Dec - Prague, CZ - ARCHA+
06 Dec - Vienna, AT - Budocenter
07 Dec - Budapest, HU - Akvárium Klub
09 Dec - Mannheim, DE - Capitol
11 Dec - Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
12 Dec - Milan, IT - Live Club
13 Dec - Munich, DE - Isarphilharmonie
15 Dec - Antwerp, BE - Trix
16 Dec - Paris, FR - Casino de Paris
17 Dec - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
19 Dec - Athens, GR - FLOYD
Photo Credit: - @wyldcosmia
Photo Credit: - @wyldcosmia
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