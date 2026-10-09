SHE WANTS REVENGE to Kick Off Fall 2026 Tour Oct. 10

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Dark-alternative duo She Wants Revenge is set to release new music soon, and kicks off their Fall 2026 tour this weekend at a sold out show in Ventura, CA. The tour follows the band's sold out show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern earlier this year and features many sold out dates throughout the tour. Remaining tickets are available via shewantsrevenge.com.

She Wants Revenge -- led by Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin -- released a special 20th anniversary edition of their Gold-certified self-titled debut album earlier this year, which features their platinum-selling single 'Tear You Apart.' She Wants Revenge [Expanded Edition] features the album's original 14-tracks along with remixes, demos, acoustic versions, and more, and offers a deeper look into the band's creative process during the making of their debut, capturing the raw energy that defined a generation of dark alternative music.

She Wants Revenge has stayed true to the gothic sound and dark dance music they are known for while also reinventing themselves. Twenty-plus years into their career, the band is experiencing a renewed surge with over 2.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and a deep cut from 2009's Up And Down EP going viral on TikTok.

With a lineup featuring Warfield on vocals/guitar, Bravin on Bass VI and synths, Thomas Froggatt on bass, Tony Bevilacqua (The Distillers) on guitar, and Lia Braswell (Chelsea Wolfe, A Place To Bury Strangers, TR/ST) on drums, She Wants Revenge is reinvigorated, inspired and more certain of their place and purpose than ever. The band is excited to perform with joy for their loyal fans and a new generation getting to experience their brand of dark dance music for the first time.

SHE WANTS REVENGE 2026 FALL TOUR DATES

Oct 10 Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall *sold out

Oct 13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *sold out

Oct 14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Oct 15 Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *sold out

Oct 17 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *sold out

Oct 18 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Oct 19 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

Oct 22 San Diego, CA – House of Blues *sold out

Oct 24 Fort Worth, TX – Texas Motor Speedway (Sick New World Festival)

Oct 25 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

Oct 26 Chicago, IL – House of Blues *sold out

Oct 27 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick *sold out

Oct 28 Toronto, ON - Opera House *sold out

Oct 30 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Oct 31 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 01 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

Nov 02 New York, NY – Webster Hall

Nov 04 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

About She Wants Revenge

She Wants Revenge began as a production duo who were making songs to spin at the clubs they were DJing. They ended up signing to Geffen Records when a three song demo made it to the label via a friend. The demos became the basis of their 2005 self-titled LP, and they hit the road supporting Bloc Party, The Kills and OKGO. Soon they were opening for Depeche Mode, The Psychedelic Furs, Placebo, co-headlining with Bauhaus' Peter Murphy, performing at Coachella, and in constant rotation on alternative rock across the country.

In under a year, the oddball tune they thought to be an evil cousin of the B52's and Wall of Voodoo saw them blitzing through the late-night talk show circuit, and – with additional singles 'Out of Control' and 'These Things' – climbing the charts. Though they came to prominence in the mid-aughts post-punk revival, Justin and Adam were more indebted to their early influences; Prince, Tangerine Dream, ELO, Giorgio Moroder, and 90s hip-hop. It was their true-to-the-era production style, thoughtful songwriting, and heart-on-the-sleeve lyricism which ran counter to the studied dance punk and emotionally distanced, clever sound of their contemporaries which endeared them to the legions of fans who hungered for their brand of bold, emotive music which was sorely lacking at the time. In doing so, they made fans of both old school goths and darkwave aficionados and their younger counterparts, and more pointedly, drew nods and praise from the bands who directly inspired them - cementing SWR's legacy as torch bearers for the moody and morose who came before.

They released their 2nd LP This Is Forever (2007), followed by back-to-back EP's Save Your Soul (2008) and Up and Down (2009), and their swan song, Valleyheart (2011). Musically and creatively, their sound evolved, but as blogs and streaming reshaped the industry, the live shows still grew as more and more devoted fans discovered them. Along the way they collaborated with Timbaland, made videos with Shirley Manson and Joaquin Phoenix, and created a body of work that both broke new ground, while also continuing the tradition of the music, films and pop-culture of the 70s and 80s that shaped their youth.

In 2015, the band's friend and vocal supporter Lady Gaga helped place 'Tear You Apart' in the premiere episode of American Horror Story, instantly reigniting interest in the band after a brief hiatus. She Wants Revenge was back on the charts and steadily streaming, and the duo was now the 'favorite new band' of young audiences longing for more of what they heard on the show. This led to the band hitting the road to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their debut album where old fans were ecstatic, and new fans were thrilled to finally see them live.

After a run of sold-out shows in LA in early 2020, they sat down to finally record a new album but, when the pandemic hit, their personal and professional worlds were turned upside down. They reconvened in 2022, more driven than ever, and set about touring across the US, Europe, the UK and Australia. What they discovered wasn't just sold-out shows in nearly every market but new, young audiences of teenagers and 20-somethings brought up on the 3rd wave goth that the boys inspired, yet never had the chance to see live.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 07 Hrs 38 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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