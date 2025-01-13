Shannon and The Clams Release New Single 'Wax & String'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Wax & String”, the new hard rocking, fuzzy single by Shannon and The Clams kicks off with driving rhythm guitar and vocals from guitarist Cody Blanchard. This energy was inspired by the song “Venus” by Shocking Blue, which brings acoustic guitar to the forefront. “Wax & String” explores the relationships between people and inanimate objects, and how we attach so much weight and meaning to them.

On top of the new song release, Shannon and The Clams will be releasing The Moon Is In The Wrong Place (Deluxe Edition) digital album on February 28 which will include the previously unreleased tracks “Wax & String” and “I’m A Fool.” These two tracks will be released on a limited edition 7" vinyl through Easy Eye Sound, ready for dispatch on March 7.

Fans are advised to prepare to experience this previously unreleased track live for the first time in the U.S. on their upcoming Spring tour. Tickets can be purchased on the band's website HERE.

“This song is about the way people attach deep meaning to inanimate objects. The ease with which we do this, how natural it is for us. The innate compulsion towards superstition, witchery, sacred objects, cursed objects. It’s in us. A teddy bear, a pocketknife, a weird rock, a sacred idol, a garment.

“In Aliens (1986), Ripley checks inside a filthy doll’s head for bad dreams to comfort an orphaned child. The child replies, ‘it’s just a piece of plastic.’ Which is true. But also it doesn’t matter. It was the only thing she had to comfort her after her parents died, and it helped.

“In retrospect I think this concept bubbled into my subconscious right after Joe (Shannon’s fiancé) died, and I had to go into Joe and Shannon’s empty apartment to get something of his and water the plants that he left behind, because it was way too painful for Shannon to return yet. Going through his things feeling very shook up at seeing and touching the objects that belonged to him, that he used every day, that he intended to use again, things drenched in his psychic presence. The way they were left out or put away for the future. I didn’t really tell anyone about it at the time. Something about interacting with these things was very emotional in a way I did not expect. Unable to even comprehend what this would feel like for Shannon, the hard limits of my own emotional comprehension. My own small experience absolutely dwarfed by that.” - Cody Blanchard, Shannon and The Clams.

Music mainstays for 15 or so years, Shannon and The Clams are known for their vintage-infused, garage-psych sound. The Moon Is In The Wrong Place was produced by longtime collaborator Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) and released on his Easy Eye Sound label in 2024, and marks the band’s 7th studio album together.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

April 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

April 3 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

April 4 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

April 5 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

April 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

April 9 - Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

April 10 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

April 11 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

April 12 - Jacksonville, FL @ WJCT Sounstage

*All dates with support from Being Dead

Photo Credit: Mama Hot Dog

Comments