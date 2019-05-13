Shannon & The Clams Confirm New Tour Dates Supporting Greta Van Fleet

Today, Shannon & The Clams announce new tour dates supporting Greta Van Fleet throughout September and October in cities including Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans and Nashville (full dates below). Tickets for these dates will go on sale here on Fri, May 17 at 10am Local Time. The band has previously confirmed a West Coast tour opening for the Black Keys later in the fall in cities including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and Portland. Tickets for these dates are available here.



The band's fifth studio album, Onion, is out now via Easy Eye Sound and is hailed by Noisey for its "heartbreaking girl group-inspired melodies and doo-wop rhythms" and Consequence of Sound who says "Backstreets," the band's latest single, is "filled with dusty glam, a spaghetti western written as much for Oakland's darker alleys as the neon lights of downtown Nashville." Listen to Shannon & The Clams' Onion here.



Onion, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach at his Nashville studio, finds a finely tuned and tour-tested band stretching out from the 60s-inspired, surf inflected rock that has defined their previous releases, and delves into genres including soul and psychedelic pop. On their new LP, the band explores themes of origin and self-determination, loss and recovery, and the power of community to heal after tragedy. "It's okay for people to interpret the songs," Shannon Shaw says. "You can put your own story into it if that helps you heal. I just want people to feel something, whatever it is." Onion is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl, and digitally here.



The themes of origin and introspection are central to Onion, and each song wrestles with the idea of identity, and identity's origin as a collection of experiences. "I had this epiphany that was likening an onion to being human and how you're nothing without layers of experience," Shannon says, "Every time you think you've figured something out there's just another layer beneath it. Each song on this album is about problem solving and having realizations about yourself." Album opener "The Boy" is quintessential Clams. Written by Cody, the track speaks about the way childhood experiences stick with and shape you, for better or worse, and hang around forever like baggage until you choose to lose them. "It's Gonna Go Away," written by Shannon, is the album's biggest stylistic departure and muses on the notion that all in life is temporary, the good and the bad, and finding comfort in that.



Over the last decade, Shannon and her chief collaborator guitarist Cody Blanchard have released four albums of 60s-inspired pop on indie labels, toured tirelessly and have gradually solidified a lineup of devoted Bay Area musicians. In this current iteration, Shannon and the Clams, consisting of Shannon Shaw on bass and vocals, Cody Blanchard on guitar and vocals, Nate Mahan on drums, and Will Sprott on keyboards, have developed notoriety for lively and genuine stage performances and a zealous following that craves their particular authenticity and innovation on classic sounds.



Onion Track Listing

The Boy It's Gonna Go Away Backstreets If You Could Know I Never Wanted Love Onion Did You Love Me Love Strike I Leave Again Tryin' Tell Me When You Leave Strange Wind Don't Close Your Eyes



Shannon & the Clams Tour Dates

May 25 /// Napa, CA /// Bottlerock

Jun 08 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Los Angeles Inner-City Arts%

Jul 06 /// Oakland, CA /// Burger Boogaloo

Aug 26 /// LaguMiniAmphitheaterette ///Petaluma, CA

Sep 21 /// Kansas City, MO /// Starlight Theatre*

Sep 23 /// Denver, CO /// Red Rocks Amphtitheater*

Sep 27 /// Las Vegas, NV /// The Joint at Hard Rock*

Sep 29 /// San Diego, CA /// Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

Sep 30 /// Irvine, CA /// Five Point Amphitheater*

Oct 02 /// San Francisco, CA /// Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Oct 05 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Hollywood Palladium*

Oct 09 /// Houston, TX /// Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land*

Oct 11 /// New Orleans, LA /// UNO Lakefront Arena*

Oct 13 /// Nashville, TN /// Municipal Auditorium*

Oct 15 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Metropolitan Opera House*

Nov 05 /// Sunrise, FL /// BB&T Center^

Nov 06 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center^

Nov 08 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena^

Nov 09 /// Atlanta, GA /// State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center^

Nov 13 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 /// San Diego, CA /// Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum^

Nov 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// Chase Center^

Nov 22 /// Portland, OR /// Moda Center^

Nov 23 /// Tacoma, WA /// Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

*supporting Greta Van Fleet

^supporting The Black Keys

% with Beach House





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You