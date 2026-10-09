Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Edition of LITTLE MISS TWAIN – THE PLACES I'LL GO

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Shania Twain has released Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go, the deluxe edition of her acclaimed seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain. The expanded record features six additional songs, including three brand-new, never-before-heard tracks and three previously available only as retail exclusives, led by new focus track 'Who Do You Love' featuring folk duo The Milk Carton Kids.

Released this July, Little Miss Twain marked a significant and deeply personal chapter for Shania. After more than three decades as one of the most successful and influential artists in music, the global superstar turned back to the beginning, revisiting the experiences, sounds and memories that shaped her before the world knew her name. Drawing from her childhood and teenage years growing up in Canada, the acclaimed album traces the roots of her singular sound across country, pop, rock, soul and bluegrass, offering a revealing portrait of the influences behind an artist who would go on to reshape the boundaries of country and pop music. The album also features an exceptional lineup of collaborators, including Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr., and Toto's David Paich. With Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go, Shania expands that story, offering an even deeper look at the formative experiences and musical influences behind both the artist and icon she would become.

The deluxe album arrives just days after the release of the newly recorded audiobook edition of Shania's New York Times bestselling memoir, From This Moment On, through Simon & Schuster Audio. Narrated in full by Shania for the first time and featuring an exclusive new foreword, the audiobook sees her revisit her extraordinary journey in her own voice, from her childhood in rural Canada through the experiences, triumphs and tragedies that defined her life and career. Together, the audiobook and Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go offer a uniquely personal look at Shania's story, told through the memories and music at the heart of her remarkable journey. From This Moment On read by Shania Twain is available here, or wherever audiobooks are sold.

Shania's influence remains as far-reaching as ever. In 2027, she will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Come On Over and the 25th anniversary of Up!, two era-defining albums that transformed country and pop music, broke barriers around the world and cemented her status as a global icon. With more live dates to be announced for 2027, and a biopic chronicling her life and career also in development, Shania continues to look ahead while celebrating the music and milestones that have defined her extraordinary career.

Little Miss Twain - The Places I'll Go Tracklist

Stranger Things

Right Time

Little Miss Twain (feat. Tanya Tucker)

Dirty Rosie

Quit My Life

Problematic

Scary Little Thing

I'd Be Loving Me

Faded Blue Jeans (feat. Josh Homme)

Northern Town

That's The Money

Down The Middle

Take It To The River (feat. The War and Treaty)

New Love

Rockstars

Who Do You Love (feat. The Milk Carton Kids)

What's Going On In There

Trippin' On Good Luck

We Just Met

Hate That Way

The Places I'll Go

About Shania Twain

Globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-award-honored trailblazer, and one of music's most iconic and influential voices. Bold, boundary-pushing, and unapologetically original, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience, opening the door for the genre-blending sound and cultural crossover shaping country and pop music today.

With seven studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time. Her era-defining catalog includes timeless hits such as 'Any Man of Mine,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' 'You're Still the One,' and 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' She also made history as the first artist ever to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums.

After a decade-long break from releasing new music, Twain made a triumphant return with NOW in September 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first female country release in more than three years to top the all-genre chart. The album's success was followed by her year-long, sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Twain launched her second Las Vegas residency, 'Let's Go!', which sold out completely and ran through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career-spanning documentary on her life and legacy, with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, receiving glowing reviews. In April 2023, she kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me Tour, which ran through November 2023 and ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In 2024, Twain returned to Las Vegas for her third sold-out residency, 'Come On Over!', which concluded with a grand finale in February 2025. Continuing her reign as one of music's most enduring live performers, Twain joined Harry Styles in 2026 as a special guest for his historic sold-out 12-night run at London's Wembley Stadium.

Most recently, Twain released her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, a deeply personal record that revisits the experiences, sounds, and memories that shaped her before the world knew her name. Blending country, pop, rock, soul, jazz, bluegrass, and Motown-inspired influences, the album features a remarkable lineup of collaborators including Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, The War And Treaty and more.

A renowned fashion icon and enduring cultural force, Twain continues to influence generations across music, style, and pop culture. Through her fearless artistry, genre-defying approach, and continued creative evolution, she remains a singular force in entertainment, with ongoing projects spanning music, television, and film.

Through The Shania Twain Foundation, Twain also supports causes close to her heart, including food insecurity, youth empowerment, and access to mental health resources for children and families in need. More information is available at shaniatwainfoundation.com.

Photo Credit: Pamela Littky



Photo Credit: Pamela Littky

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 44 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me