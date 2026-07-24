Shania Twain Releases New Single 'Little Miss Twain' Reflecting on Her Origins

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Shania Twain has released a new single titled LITTLE MISS TWAIN, a track that looks back at her origins and the early experiences that shaped her career.

The seventh studio album, also titled LITTLE MISS TWAIN, is out now via Republic Nashville. The deeply personal record traces the experiences, sounds, and memories that shaped the artist before the world knew her name, revisiting Twain's childhood and teenage years growing up in Canada and the musical influences that helped define her sound. Across 15 tracks, the album blends country, pop, rock, soul, and bluegrass. It was released on July 24, 2026.

'It's such a full circle experience for me mentally and emotionally,' Twain says. 'The stories come from a time in my life where so many styles of music were influencing me and shaping how I hear music. It's me giving fans a taste of where I came from and how that shaped my point of view.'

Pre-release singles 'Dirty Rosie,' 'Little Miss Twain,' and 'Faded Blue Jeans' offered an early glimpse at the deeply personal storytelling at the heart of the album. The title track captures a defining moment in Twain's journey, as she recalls her mother believing she would become the next Tanya Tucker, a dream made even more poignant by Tucker herself joining Twain on the track. The album also features an extraordinary lineup of collaborators, including Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age, The War And Treaty, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Ray Parker Jr., and Toto's David Paich.

Twain celebrated the release of LITTLE MISS TWAIN with a surprise performance at New York City's Racket NYC. The show offered fans a rare opportunity to experience Twain in an intimate setting reminiscent of where her legendary career began. The exclusive performance featured songs from LITTLE MISS TWAIN, alongside chart-topping hits and fan favorites. The celebration followed her Wednesday night appearance and performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where she performed 'Dirty Rosie.'

From the very beginning of her career, Twain forged ahead with a vision all her own, blazing the trail for the crossover success of country music, the erosion of genre strictures, and a new generation of similarly uncompromising female country stars that claimed her as a primary influence. Twain broke records at every turn, making history as the first artist to ever release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums. Yet even with the range and impact of her past work, she has never written something as self-referential and introspective as LITTLE MISS TWAIN.

With 2017's NOW, Twain ended a 15-year break from releasing music. She followed it in 2023 with QUEEN OF ME, and kicked off the global Queen Of Me Tour, which ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In between tours, she also launched sold-out Las Vegas residencies. The title of the new album calls back to Twain's days as an eight-year-old singing late night at the bar.

About Shania Twain

Globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-award-honored trailblazer, and one of music's most iconic and influential voices. Bold, boundary-pushing, and unapologetically original, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience, opening the door for the genre-blending sound and cultural crossover shaping country and pop music today.

With seven studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time. Her era-defining catalog includes timeless hits such as 'Any Man of Mine,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' 'You're Still the One,' and 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' She also made history as the first artist ever to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums.

After a decade-long break from releasing new music, Twain made a triumphant return with NOW in September 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first female country release in more than three years to top the all-genre chart. The album's success was followed by her year-long, sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Twain launched her second Las Vegas residency, 'Let's Go!', which sold out completely and ran through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career-spanning documentary on her life and legacy, with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently before LITTLE MISS TWAIN, Shania released her sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville. In April 2023, she kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me Tour, which ran through November 2023 and ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In 2024, Twain returned to Las Vegas for her third sold-out residency, 'Come On Over!', which concluded with a grand finale in February 2025. Twain joined Harry Styles in 2026 as a special guest for his historic sold-out 12-night run at London's Wembley Stadium.

A renowned fashion icon and enduring cultural force, Twain continues to influence generations across music, style, and pop culture. Through her fearless artistry, genre-defying approach, and continued creative evolution, she remains a singular force in entertainment, with ongoing projects spanning music, television, and film.

Through The Shania Twain Foundation, Twain also supports causes close to her heart, including food insecurity, youth empowerment, and access to mental health resources for children and families in need. More information is available at shaniatwainfoundation.com.

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