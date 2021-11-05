Shane Codd Releases New Single 'It Ain't Right'

Breakout Irish artist Shane Codd has unveiled his new single "It Ain't Right," out now on Astralwerks.

Delving further into the sugar-sweet vocals and euphoric piano chords that have characterized his output to date, "It Ain't Right" is an exercise in feelgood dancefloor energy from a master of the sound. Always serving as a highlight of his live sets, "It Ain't Right" has become a clear favorite amongst fans; its release is an end of the year gift to them ahead of his final UK shows of 2021.

Shane's third single release to date, "It Ain't Right" follows on recent tracks "Get Out My Head" and "Always On My Mind" featuring Charlotte Haining. Both songs hit No. 1 on the US Dance Radio chart and have amassed over 80 million combined streams on Spotify alone.

A certified hit, the world-conquering "Get Out My Head" has amassed over 125 million global streams and counting, gone platinum in Shane's native Ireland and broken into the Top 10 on the UK Official Chart, peaking at No. 6. Heavily supported by an array of tastemakers including Capital FM selectors Coco Cole and Mistajam, KISS FM's Charlie Tee and BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills, the track is currently the biggest song in UK radio in 2021.

Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane's first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 Breakout Producer competition held by famous Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since performed in cities and towns across his native Ireland, and received airplay from popular Irish station SPIN 1038.

"It Ain't Right" sees Shane Codd tighten his grip on the title of 2021's biggest dance music breakthrough act.

Listen to the new single here: