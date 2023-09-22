Shae OT Releases 'Choices' Featuring Backroad Gee

Fusing classical music with street culture while also paying homage to the gaming world, producer and DJ Shae OT releases ‘Choices’ ft vocals from BackRoad Gee through RCA/Since 93.

The 22 year old from London has made a name for himself by posting music tributes to computer game soundtracks. His original ‘Super Smash Bros Brawl Drill Beat’ is one of several to have gone viral, with over 1 billion TikTok views, 22 million listens on Spotify and over 27 million on YouTube (and counting!).

After a fierce bidding war from labels all over the world, Shae made the difficult decision to defer his University place to concentrate on music - ‘Choices’ is the first to come through a label and is already making waves with an early instrumental version being used to launch Paris Fashion Week .

BackRoad Gee said: ‘I had a lot of fun with this one, especially with the video, I got to play a character rather than being myself which added to the fun of it all’

In addition to the original music he’s creating, Shae’s continued his concept of putting together beats from gaming and anime soundtracks. Highlights include the tribute GTA6 Menu Leak video featuring visuals edited by Shae and soundtracked by one of his new productions (now over 9 million views on TikTok), and his drill take on the Champion’s League theme which was also used by Paris St Germain.

He comes from a musical background (his father is Neutrino from Oxide & Neutrino and his mother, Laura, was also a DJ and formative figure during early 00’s UKG). As well as BackRoad Gee, his drill beats have attracted interest from the likes of Arrdee, D38, Star.One and a host of international rappers, but musically he’s working in numerous genres - from trap to Latin funk, Afro beats to hyper pop and 4/4 electronic music.