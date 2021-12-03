Seth Ennis Releases 'So Much' and 'Just a Little'

Today, Seth Ennis has released a two-pack of songs that features fresh new singles "Just A Little" and "So Much," Ennis wrote "Just A Little" with Lindsay Rimes and Phil Barton, and the song was produced by Zach Abend and Jordan M. Schmidt, while "So Much" utilizes pop-inspired harmonies written by Ennis, Brandon Day, and Geoff Warburton.

"I recorded 'Just a Little' a couple of years ago, and it was one I was back and forth on letting go of and letting another artist release, or releasing myself. After seeing the reaction and the energy it brought to the set on tour, I knew I had to put it out. Ready for this 'lil ditty to finally be out in the universe."

"'So Much' is something a little newer I've been working on. I wanted something that was similar to all of the boy bands I unashamedly listened to growing up - with all of the vocal stacks and moving harmonies on it. So my producer Jordan Schmidt and I spent two days only on vocals to get that effect."

The new releases follow "The Book," a dynamic song accompanied by a mid-tempo rhythm addressing all the questions that have to be faced after a breakup, whether romantic or not. The song seems to be about a breakup at first listen; however, Ennis draws parallels between the breakup and the beginnings of his career. Geoff Warburton and Zach Aben collaborated with Ennis on the project.

As "one of Nashville's most buzzed-about new artists" (Sounds Like Nashville), Ennis broke into the Country music format in 2017 with early nods from SiriusXM, naming him one of their "Future Five," as well as an artist to watch by CMT, Pandora, The Huffington Post, and Rolling Stone Country.