Set It Off Share New Song 'One Single Second'

SET IT OFF have just shared another unreleased B-side. Listen to "One Single Second" below.



"For this song, I brought myself back to one of my worst memories of relationships I can remember - the first time I got cheated on by my first love," says singer Cody Carson. "The entire song is basically telling the story of how I felt the connection fade and started putting the pieces together. It's got that angst, that aggression, that mysterious feeling of 'Do I know for sure?' 'Do I not know at all?' I think a lot of you have been betrayed like this before and this is the song you can hold onto to let it all out."

Set It Off are currently on headline run of dates with Capstan. All Set It Off tour dates are below.



SET IT OFF ON TOUR:

WITH CAPSTAN



2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom

2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*

2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

*Capstan Replaced by Cemetary Sun



Set It Off released Midnight in 2019 to much acclaim. Midnight was produced by Mike Green (Neck Deep, All Time Low, State Champs) with additional production by Brandon Paddock (Panic! At the Disco, Papa Roach, The Used, Daughtry). The album demonstrates a depth and breadth of musicianship, as the band incorporated live strings, live horns, and a live gospel choir into the album. Midnight also includes intricate, instrumental features by Reel Big Fish's Matt Appleton and Issues' Skyler Accord, as well as a vocal feature by Wayfarers.



Check out "Killer in the Mirror," "Midnight Thoughts," "Dancing With the Devil," and "Hourglass." Listen to "One Single Second" here:





