'Sessions' by POND Officially Out Nov. 8

Today, POND are announcing Sessions, an album of live studio performances composed of songs from across their discography. The long player was recorded while on tour in the EU this Spring. The digital and vinyl release is officially out Novermber 8, 2019 on Spinning Top/Interscope, however, those who have purchased tickets to attend the band's upcoming North American tour will be able to pick up the vinyl at the shows. With this announcement comes the exhilarating album cut "Don't Look At The Sun (Or You'll Go Blind)," a live, fan-favorite, taken from their debut LP Psychedelic Mango released in 2009. The band's Jay Watson had the following to say on the genesis of Sessions: "We wanted to capture how the band has been playing live lately and commit that to tape while we were in the middle of a long tour. As you play the same song for years, or even as a single tour rolls on, the way you play the songs mutates. Little inflections and fills become part of the song, and the structures and even the overall feeling and intent of the songs change. I always loved listening to my favorite bands' 'Peel Sessions' and wanted something of our own in that vein. We hope you dig it!"

The band recently announced their upcoming autumn tour of the United States. Beginning with a performance on September 21st in Brooklyn at Warsaw, the tour goes on to hit venues in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and San Francisco before culminating in a show at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on September 29th. See below for a full list of dates.

Sessions Tracklisting:

1. Daisy

2. Paint Me Silver

3. Sweep Me Off My Feet

4. Don't Look At The Sun (Or You'll Go Blind)

5. Hand Mouth Dancer

6. Burnt Out Star

7. Tasmania

8. Fire In The Water

9. The Weather

10. Medicine Hat

11. Man It Feels Like Space Again

Earlier this year, the prolific force from Perth released their 8th studio album, Tasmania - featuring "Daisy," "Sixteen Days," "Burnt Out Star" and "The Boys Are Killing Me" - on Interscope Records. The album was produced and mixed by POND and Kevin Parker and recorded in Fremantle, Western Australia. Tasmania acts as a sister album to 2017's The Weather, POND's most critically acclaimed album to date. "The album never wanders more than a few inches away from the sublime," said Pitchfork. "It's a document of a band knocking loudly on the door of greatness."

Tour Dates:

09/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw $

09/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts $

09/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat $

09/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

09/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater #

10/26 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

10/29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/30 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie Botanique

10/31 - Paris, FR @ Elsyee Montmarte

11/02 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

11/03 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's

11/04 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/05 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/06 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

01/10 - Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall *

01/11 - Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion *

01/15 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall *

01/18 - Perth, AUS @ Red Hill *

$ = support from The Muckers

# = support from Maraschino

* = supporting Mac DeMarco





Related Articles View More Music Stories