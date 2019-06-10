Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
Selfish Things have announced that they will be joining Set It Off on The Midnight World Tour Part 3: North America tomorrow. Opening up the stacked lineup alongside Broadside and Emarosa, Selfish Things will appear on each date through July 3rd.
For tickets and update on upcoming tour dates, please visit: http://www.selfishthingsband.com/
Upcoming Selfish Things Tour Dates:
June 11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
June 12 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
June 14 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage*
June 15 - Milwaukee - WI - The Rave
June 16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
June 18 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
June 19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
June 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
June 22 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
June 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
June 25 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room*
June 26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
June 28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
June 29 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
July 2 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
July 3 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Music Hall
* - Low Ticket Count
Most recently, the Toronto 4-piece dropped rock-driven single "Drained", featuring guest vocals from William Ryan Key. Diving into the thought that maybe your partner won't be able to stick with you through the ups and downs of life, "Drained" transforms a question so many people have asked into an emotionally captivating song. Fans can check out the new single at http://smarturl.it/SFDrained.
While taking their name from Jimmy Eat World's "23", with unmatched determination Selfish Things prove they are neither selfish nor self-serving. Having spent years cultivating and nurturing his raw, natural talent, dedication to musicianship and songwriting, Biro founded Selfish Things. All of this, in the hope of shedding light on one simple, yet oftentimes overlooked, concept - honesty.
Selfish Things is Alex Biro (Vocals/Guitar/Piano), Mike Ticar (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Cam Snooks (Rhythm Guitar)and Jordan Trask (Drums).