Sebastián Yatra Scores Two Latin Grammys
Yatra accepted the awards wearing Dsquared.
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas! 13x Latin GRAMMY nominee Sebastián Yatra scored his first 2 for "Best Pop Song" for his smash single "Tacones Rojos" and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for his multi-platinum album, "Dharma." Yatra accepted the awards wearing Dsquared.
The multi-platinum Colombian-American artist brought the crowd to their feet last night performing the bilingual version of "Tacones Rojos" with John Legend for the first time together at the Latin GRAMMYs; wearing custom designed Christian Louboutin crystal boots with the signature red heels. Yatra paired the tacones rojos with a flared suit from Dsquared2 and Cartier jewels.
Earlier on the carpet he wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit with Cartier jewelry. Sebastián Yatra also honored Marco Antonio Solís at the Latin Recording Academy Person Of the Year gala dinner, performing "O Me Voy O Te Vas."
A year of big moments continues, Sebastián Yatra landed a new Grammy nomination this week for "Best Latin Pop Album," honoring his groundbreaking studio album "Dharma+" which broke records and mega-multi-platinum certifications around the globe.
Celebrations are also in order for his first-time American Music Award nomination for his performance of "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney's Encanto, which he performed at the Academy Awards this year, and his People's Choice Award for "Best Latin Artist" indicative of his status as a global leader in music.
The versatility of Sebastian Yatra's musical genius is showcased on his Grammy nominated 4x US platinum "Dharma" album. The 17-track project transcends genres, has achieved multi platinum certifications around the world, has accrued 9.1 billion combined streams and has scored the #1 spot in the Global and US debut album chart in Spotify.
'Dharma' reached the #1 spot in Billboard's Latin Streaming chart and in the Latin Songs Digital Sales chart. The 27-year old multi-hyphenate has amassed 29.6 Billion combined streams and nearly 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotions and his mellifluous voice melts hearts across the globe.
