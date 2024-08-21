Sebastian Bach Sets Additional 2024 Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a successful cross-country tour around the release of his latest album CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN (and first solo effort in 10 years), singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor SEBASTIAN BACH is preparing to hit the road again this fall.

Along with the tour announcement, BACH is celebrating one of the album’s leading tracks “(Hold On) To The Dream” (written by Sebastian Bach, Michael Elvis Baskette, Devin Bronson and Isaac Heath Carpenter) with an alternate video for the song. Watch the clip here.

SEBASTIAN’s fall dates kick off October 4 in Portland, with dates in the U.S., including two shows at The Whisky in Los Angeles, plus 16 dates in his native Canada (see full itinerary below).

CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. BACH wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. It has yielded four singles, all of which have impacted the rock charts: “Freedom,” “What Do I Got To Lose?,” “Everybody Bleeds,” and “(Hold On) To The Dream.”

The artwork for CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” SEBASTIAN says.

SEBASTIAN’s fall 2024 tour dates are as follows:

DATE LOCATION VENUE **Fri Sept 20 Johnson City TN TBA ^Sat Sept 28 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort & Casino Fri Oct 4 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre Sat Oct 5 Eugene, OR WOW Hall Sun Oct 6 Seattle, WA El Corazon Tue Oct 8 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theatre Wed Oct 9 Victoria, BC Capital Ballroom Thu Oct 10 Kelowna, BC Revelry Food+Music Hub Sat Oct 12 Calgary, AB The Back Alley Sun Oct 13 Edmonton, AB Union Hall Tue Oct 15 Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre Wed Oct 16 Regina, SK The Turvey Centre Fri Oct 18 Winnipeg, MB Exchange Event Centre Sat Oct 19 Thunder Bay, ON NV Music Hall Mon Oct 21 Sudbury, ON The Grand Tue Oct 22 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Wed Oct 23 Peterborough, ON The Venue Thu Oct 24 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre Sat Oct 26 Quebec City, QC Théâtre Capitole Mon Oct 28 Moncton, NB Casino New Brunswick Tue Oct 29 Halifax, NS The Bruce Guthro Theatre Thu Oct 31 Bar Harbor, ME Criterion Theatre

Fri Nov 1 Hampton Beach, NH Wally's Sat Nov 2 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom Sun Nov 3 Harrisburg, PA HMAC Mon Nov 4 Johnstown, PA Pasquerilla Convention Center Wed Nov 6 Harrison, OH Blue Note Fri Nov 8 Ashland, KY Paramount Arts Center Sun Nov 10 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads Fri Nov 15 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage Mon Nov 18 Los Angeles, CA Whisky a Go Go Tue Nov 19 Los Angeles, CA Whisky a Go Go Wed Nov 20 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post Sat Dec 14 Green Bay WI TBA

** W Ace Frehley ^ W Tesla

About Sebastian Bach

With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, SEBASTIAN BACH has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”

