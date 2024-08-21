News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sebastian Bach Sets Additional 2024 Dates

Aug. 21, 2024
Following a successful cross-country tour around the release of his latest album CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN (and first solo effort in 10 years), singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor SEBASTIAN BACH is preparing to hit the road again this fall. 

Along with the tour announcement, BACH is celebrating one of the album’s leading tracks “(Hold On) To The Dream” (written by Sebastian Bach, Michael Elvis Baskette, Devin Bronson and Isaac Heath Carpenter) with an alternate video for the song. Watch the clip here

SEBASTIAN’s fall dates kick off October 4 in Portland, with dates in the U.S., including two shows at The Whisky in Los Angeles, plus 16 dates in his native Canada (see full itinerary below).

CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. BACH wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.  It has yielded four singles, all of which have impacted the rock charts: “Freedom,” “What Do I Got To Lose?,” “Everybody Bleeds,” and “(Hold On) To The Dream.”

The artwork for CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” SEBASTIAN says.

SEBASTIAN’s fall 2024 tour dates are as follows:

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

**Fri Sept 20

Johnson City TN

TBA

^Sat Sept 28

Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Resort & Casino

Fri Oct 4

Portland, OR

Hawthorne Theatre

Sat Oct 5

Eugene, OR

WOW Hall

Sun Oct 6

Seattle, WA

El Corazon

Tue Oct 8

Vancouver, BC

The Vogue Theatre

Wed Oct 9

Victoria, BC

Capital Ballroom

Thu Oct 10

Kelowna, BC

Revelry Food+Music Hub

Sat Oct 12

Calgary, AB

The Back Alley

Sun Oct 13

Edmonton, AB

Union Hall

Tue Oct 15

Saskatoon, SK

Coors Event Centre

Wed Oct 16

Regina, SK

The Turvey Centre

Fri Oct 18

Winnipeg, MB

Exchange Event Centre

Sat Oct 19

Thunder Bay, ON

NV Music Hall

Mon Oct 21

Sudbury, ON

The Grand

Tue Oct 22

Ottawa, ON

Bronson Centre

Wed Oct 23

Peterborough, ON

The Venue

Thu Oct 24

Toronto, ON

Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sat Oct 26

Quebec City, QC

Théâtre Capitole

Mon Oct 28

Moncton, NB

Casino New Brunswick

Tue Oct 29

Halifax, NS

The Bruce Guthro Theatre

Thu Oct 31

Bar Harbor, ME

Criterion Theatre

Fri Nov 1

Hampton Beach, NH

Wally's

Sat Nov 2

Sayreville, NJ

Starland Ballroom

Sun Nov 3

Harrisburg, PA

HMAC

Mon Nov 4

Johnstown, PA

Pasquerilla Convention Center

Wed Nov 6

Harrison, OH

Blue Note

Fri Nov 8

Ashland, KY

Paramount Arts Center

Sun Nov 10

Kansas City, MO

Knuckleheads

Fri Nov 15

Ramona, CA

Ramona Mainstage

Mon Nov 18

Los Angeles, CA

Whisky a Go Go

Tue Nov 19

Los Angeles, CA

Whisky a Go Go

Wed Nov 20

Roseville, CA

Goldfield Trading Post

Sat Dec 14

Green Bay WI

TBA

** W Ace Frehley

^ W Tesla

About Sebastian Bach

With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, SEBASTIAN BACH has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”



