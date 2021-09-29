Scruffpuppie Releases New Single 'paint'

JJ Shurbet, who records as Scruffpuppie, has released their newest song "paint"..

At just-turned 20, JJ has already released a string of performances and music videos for the last few years, garnering an army of ardent fans and millions of views. The latest track is an introspective piano ballad reflecting on her history of drug abuse. The visual for the song - directed by Mowgly Lee - follows a similar tone, spotlighting JJ for an emotional performance.

Born in Paris, Texas, JJ - who uses the pronouns she/her and they/them - spent much of her adolescent life in a state of uproot, moving from town to town as her parents' jobs required. After spending the first 12-odd years of her life in Texas, JJ and her family moved to Georgia; a year after that, Utah. At 15, JJ and her family finally moved to Wisconsin, where they would end up spending the rest of JJ's adolescence.

Along with a talent for skateboarding, she began to foster a love of film, taking joy in writing scripts and making short films with their friends; music became a significant part of her life. Slowly, JJ started to post videos of herself playing songs on YouTube, eventually finding that she could make enough money to support herself from that alone, with some of them reaching over 3M or 4M. At 16, she quit her job and started focusing on music. She released Zombie Boy, her debut project, on Bandcamp, in 2018.

Around the same time that they were becoming known for her rough-hewn, spellbinding YouTube videos, JJ began experimenting with drugs. Amidst it all, Scruffpuppie began to take off and she started traveling around the Midwest to play shows. At 18, she dropped out of high school; completely unmoored, but still always creating.

It was her summer 2019 track "Never Coming Home" that caught the attention of Phoebe Bridgers and the wider team at Saddest Factory Records. "Never Coming Home" (1M views and counting) was the last video JJ posted online before entering rehab.

Listen to the new track here: