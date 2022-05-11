Scout Larue Willis Announces Debut Album & Shares Lead Single 'Woman at Best'

Scout LaRue Willis announces her remarkable self-titled debut album today. Imbued with wistful melodies and eloquent, eccentric arrangements, the record is a coming-of-age masterpiece that showcases a young auteur turning her darkest fears into hopeful songs. A skilled songwriter and artist who has collaborated with the likes of Nicolas Jaar, Willis always aspired to a musical career but something held her back.

"Somewhere between fear and misperception I had this idea that I shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full time," Willis explains. "Later though, I realized this was just a very clever way to hide from the deep, unconscious fear I had around sharing myself and my art with the world."

It took a few years, but this fear would ultimately be channeled into Willis teaching herself to play guitar in 2016 and write her own music for the first time, and this self-titled album is the first peek into her gorgeous sonic world.

The album's lead single is the anthemic "Woman At Best," which receives a stunning visual accompaniment by Lili Peper and Scout LaRue Willis. She previously shared "Love Without Possession" and "Shouldn't I Be," which earned praise from the likes of NPR Music.

On the lead single, Scout shares "Woman at best is a love letter to Sacred feminine rage. It's an anthemic celebration of the courage it takes to make the tough decisions in life and love, that while for your highest good, can feel excruciating. It's about finally stepping away from something both toxic and intoxicating. This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself.

I wrote this song with a near prescient clarity, precisely describing the arc of a relationship I wouldn't enter till months after it was written. It was one of the only songs on the album that Showed me exactly what kind of production it called for. From the very earliest stages Of writing it I heard a choir, I heard a huge string section, this song wanted to be big and proud and unapologetic. It was so incredible to hear it come to life in the studio. Even then it brought me to the edge of my own discomfort and pushed me beyond my perceived limitations."

Watch the new music video here: