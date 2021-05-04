Scottish Punk Icons SKIDS Announce Their First Ever Covers Album

Veteran punk rock outfit Skids have returned with a powerful new studio album that pays tribute to the band's hometown venue, the historic Kinema Ballroom in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Both a live venue as well as a traditional dance club, the Kinema became a musical and cultural epicenter for the youth in Scotland's Fife province especially during the late '70s, early '80s punk rock movement. It would also become the home venue for Skids who played numerous shows at the Kinema as both a support act for such legendary bands as The Clash as well as the headliners for multiple sold-out events.

Now, Skids take a walk down memory lane, performing songs by the bands who influenced them in those early years. Songs From A Haunted Ballroom includes unique and superbly arranged new versions of tracks by The Clash, The Adverts, Ultravox, Sex Pistols, and Magazine PLUS new versions of their own early hits "Into The Valley" and "The Saints Are Coming!"

Today the band unveils the first single from the album, a supercharged version of Ultravox's "Young Savage." Skids vocalist Richard Jobson shares the unexpected influence that the stylish, distinctively British new wave band Ultravox had on Skids, saying "John Foxx of Ultravox was cool, handsome and wrote poetry rather than lyrics. He made it ok for the rest of us to be a bit arty. 'Young Savage' was a massive hit in the Kinema."