Scottish Pop Duo Hue and Cry Celebrate Album's 30th Anniversary With New Tour

Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane are marking three decades since the release of the classic live album by hitting the road with some very special stripped back shows, including one at Pyramid Arts Centre on Friday 18 October.

Bitter Suite, released in 1989, was Hue and Cry's third album and the band's first live album; it followed the critical acclaim and chart success of their debut LP Seduced and Abandoned and follow-up Remote.

The album features a beautiful acoustic version of classic Hue and Cry hit Looking for Linda, along with their much-loved cover of Michael Marra's seminal Mother Glasgow.

For these special 30th anniversary shows, the brothers will be celebrating the songs from Bitter Suite as well as all the other Hue and Cry hits and classics in a stripped back style.

The band have sold tens of thousands of concert tickets worldwide, as well as performing alongside some of the greatest artists in music history, including U2, James Brown, Madonna, Al Green and Van Morrison.

The duo were recognised by their peers when they were presented with the 'lifetime achievement award' at the Scottish Music Awards.

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





