Scottish Country Artist Chris Andreucci Releases 'Same Ol Me'

Scottish-born, Nashville-based country artist and songwriter Chris Andreucci releases his new single, "Same Ol' Me," out everywhere now. "Same Ol' Me" is a raw, heartfelt heartbreak anthem that resonates with anyone who's ever felt the weight of missing someone who got away.

Written with John Woods, the song explores the haunting nature of past memories and the emotional toll of love lost. Andreucci uses his new release to connect with fans on a personal level, frequently seeing them relate to the song's theme of longing and emotional vulnerability.

"Same Ol' Me is a relatable heartbreak song about missing the one that got away and being haunted by the memories you made together. I play over 300 live shows a year and every gig I see someone going through exactly what this song is about. I sat down with a good friend of mine, John Woods from Oklahoma about a year ago, and the song seemed to write itself. I hope the lyrics can help heal a heart or two or at least make the bourbon burn a little less if they're drowning their sorrows at the bar," shares Chris.

A duet with fellow Scottish country-artist and actor Callum Kerr, "Tamed by Tennessee", earned the duo over five million global streams within the first six months of its release. The same year, he earned two nominations at the 2023 British Country Music Awards for 'Single of the Year' and 'Male Artist of the Year.'

Drawing inspiration from artists like Bruce Springsteen, Paolo Nutini, and Eric Church, his music reflects his Scottish background while showcasing a unique fusion of influences from Scotland and Nashville.

Since relocating to Nashville, Chris Andreucci has performed at iconic venues across the city like The Bluebird Cafe and on the 'Whiskey Jam' stage. He recently concluded a ten-night residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and began his stint as a resident artist at the legendary Nashville venue, Losers Bar. Previously at Losers, Chris has shared the stage with Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Chris Young, Nate Smith, and PGA golf legend John Daly.

