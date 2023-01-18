Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Savoir Faire Releases New Single 'How's It Supposed To Feel'

Fans can look forward to more music and live performances in the near future.

Jan. 18, 2023  

New England-based songwriter and guitarist, Savoir Faire, has returned with a jazz-inspired and powerful single, "How's It Supposed To Feel." Savior Faire wrote and performed the song from the viewpoint of an essential employee working during a national health crisis. "How's It Supposed To Feel" is available now on all digital platforms.

Setting herself apart from other artists, Savoir Faire had a very specific message to portray in "How's It Supposed To Feel." Beautifully bending genres, the track has a vintage jazz sound fused with soft rock. Distinct instrumentals and percussions carry through the track, complementing Savior Faire's dynamic melodic vocals.

When speaking on her motive for the song, she said, "'How's It Supposed To Feel' is a reflection on the unsustainable system that undervalues the people who keep our societies running: nurses, teachers, child care workers, food service, etc. We saw in Covid that we cannot function without them, and yet, our system continues to exploit people in these (traditionally female-occupied) fields."

Raising awareness to important issues, fans are invited into an eye-opening experience when listening to the track and are left feeling educated and empowered.

Savoir Faire has been a passionate music enthusiast for as long as she can remember. Born and raised in New England, she began playing piano and guitar and later gained confidence in her voice when encouraged to sing an original piece at an open mic - she's been singing ever since.

Taking extreme pride in sharing her joy and knowledge of music, Savoir Faire is a music educator of students K-12 and graduate students, preparing future music educators. Inspired by 90s powerhouse female musicians, her music is influenced by Fiona Apple, Jewel, Alanis Morissette, and Sheryl Crow, with additional influence from her Iranian roots, uniquely identified in her guitar riffs and stylings.

While she's been Boston based for over a decade, she acquired her French-inspired stage name, Savoir Faire, after it was recommended to her. The French term means "the ability to act or speak appropriately in social situations," which is the perfect definition of her music.

Holding true to her stage name, she passionately writes her music surrounding the injustice caused by racism, sexism, and corruption of power. Savoir Faire's 2018 debut album, Machine With A Memoir, was followed by her fan-favorite 2022 releases, "Sweet," "Alias," and "Think Twice." Later formed into a three-track EP, Think Twice became the title of the EP.

The EP gained praise and recognition from PopMatters, Vanyaland, Boston Herald, Audiofemme, and She Shreds. Other tracks in Savoir Faire's discography include 2020 singles "1945" and "Creature of Habit" along with the 2019 singles "Someday: At Revival House Records" and "Diane (At Revival House Records)."

"How's It Supposed To Feel" is unique, impactful, and inspiring while focusing on prominent issues to which Savoir Faire has brought much-needed attention. Fans can look forward to more music and live performances in the near future.

Listen to the new single here:



