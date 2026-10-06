Save The Music to Host 7th Annual Hometown to Hometown Fundraiser

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Save The Music is hosting its 7th annual 'Hometown to Hometown' fundraiser on Tuesday, November 10 at City Winery in Nashville, TN. This year's celebration will honor music legends Amy Grant and Chris Isaak alongside industry executives Cesar Gueikian (Gibson Guitars) and Nat Zilkha (Firebird Music) for their outstanding contributions to the music industry and their support of music education.

Tickets are available through November 8th at savethemusic.org.

Hosted by Leslie Fram and Caylee Hammack, the fundraising event will also feature special acoustic performances from Amy Grant, Chris Isaak, and Amanda Shires.

All funds raised from this year's 'Hometown to Hometown' event will support music education programs in under-resourced public high schools in Nashville, New York City, and across California - impacting the lives of thousands of students.

Event sponsors include: Firebird Music, Gibson Gives, SiriusXM, and Sweetwater.

'Every musician we serve started somewhere, and for a lot of our friends that somewhere was a music room in a public school,' said Mike Clem, CEO of Sweetwater, the nation's largest online music retailer. 'Save The Music makes sure those rooms exist and are inspiring. Supporting Hometown to Hometown is one of the most direct ways we can put instruments in the hands of students who might not otherwise get the chance.'

'We are incredibly grateful to this year's Hometown to Hometown sponsors, Firebird Music, Gibson Gives, SiriusXM, and Sweetwater, and to our extraordinary honorees, music legends Amy Grant and Chris Isaak and industry leaders Cesar Gueikian and Nat Zilkha, for rallying behind the power of music education,' said Danielle Zalaznick, Chief Development Officer and Deputy Executive Director at Save The Music. 'Alongside our hosts, Leslie Fram and Caylee Hammack, they represent what makes Nashville's music community so special: artists, executives, and industry partners coming together to invest in the next generation of music makers.

Since 2019, Hometown to Hometown has raised more than $1 million to support music education, funding 15 music programs in our honorees' hometowns and reaching thousands of students across the country. As Save The Music approaches three decades of supporting public school music programs, we're thrilled to continue growing the impact of this event and ensuring more students have the instruments, technology, and opportunities they need to make music.'

About Save The Music

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 27 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $75M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,800 schools – impacting millions of students' lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. Learn more at savethemusic.org.

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