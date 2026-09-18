Franni Cash Releases Debut Album HERE I AM, Launches Tour November 9

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Sandwiched between an arena tour with Brandon Lake and 'The Me That Remains Tour' with Amy Grant, performer, vocalist, and songwriter and recent Dove Award nominee Franni Cash steps into the limelight with her highly anticipated debut solo album.

Here I Am was a long time coming, starting with the release of 'Church Clothes' last summer, a CMA Fest debut, an international performance, and solo tv debut. Since then, Franni has released additional tracks including 'Raised by Wolves,' 'Menace,' and 'Jesus All Along' which have accumulated nearly 11 million streams thus far around the globe. The thirteen songs on Here I Am reveal her journey including escaping from a religious cult, reconciling her faith, and coming out with confidence to leave the past in the rear-view mirror. Here I Am is now available here.

'Making my debut album has been one of the greatest honors of my life and simultaneously one of the hardest things I've ever done,' shares Franni. 'When I stepped away from the band I had built alongside my family, I was terrified to make music again. So much of my identity had become wrapped up in what I had been a part of. I quickly realized that singing is like breathing, and writing songs is how I make sense of being alive. I came into this album with a lot of pain and came out with a lot of peace. Here I Am is what happened in between that journey. I hope these songs make you feel seen, championed, and brave enough to take up all the space you were born to fill.'

On November 9, Franni will embark on a headline tour in support of Here I Am. The first date will stop in Vienna, VA followed by performances in Brooklyn, NY, Akron, OH, and Atlanta, GA before wrapping in Nashville, TN. Tickets are now available for all dates here.

Here I Am Tour 2026 Dates

November 9 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

November 10 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room at The Turk's Inn

November 13 – Akron, OH – The Knight Stage

November 15 – Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

November 17 – Nashville, TN – The Mil

Franni Cash is a 2x Grammy-nominated artist, 3x Dove Award winner, performer, vocalist and songwriter. Formerly of the band We The Kingdom, she co-wrote two No.1 songs and was named one of the Top 20 breakout artists across all genres. Her authentic, honest and whimsical songwriting and gift for the stage, is what connects Franni to her fans. Her debut solo album, Here I Am, will be released September 18th.

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