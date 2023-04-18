Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Savannah Conley Releases New Single 'I Love You'

Her debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me will be released on May 12th.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Rising singer-songwriter Savannah Conley will release her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me on May 12th. Today, she shares "I Love You," another gorgeous new track as well as a visual accompaniment.

A seemingly perfect romantic ballad, Savannah says "all the songs on this record are very honest and raw, but 'i love you' feels the scariest to me. positive emotions are so much more vulnerable to me than anything else. hope is the scariest feeling. i always love songs that say it how it is, and there's no simpler way to say how you feel than just saying i love you to someone. this is a very literal song that just sort of fell out in the room with Jack Garrett. he built this beautiful musical landscape and just allowed me to pour out onto it."

"I Love You" follows tracks "Don't Make Me Reach" and the endlessly alluring electropop "More Than Fine" which NPR recently included on All Songs Considered.

The new album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut album. Love and doubt, grief and hope are all here, coiled into anthems for a new generation facing such feelings.

Savannah will be hitting the road this month opening for The Brook and the Bluff, all dates are listed below.

US TOUR DATES

4/19/23 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR *

4/20/23 - George's Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR *

4/21/23 - Lyric Theatre - Oxford, MS *

4/22/23 - Hal & Mal's - Jackson, MS *

4/25/23 - Growler's - Memphis, TN *

4/28/23 - The Burl (outdoors) - Lexington, KY *

4/30/23 - Bluebird - Bloomington, IN *

5/2/23 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA *

5/5/23 - The National - Richmond, VA *

5/6/23 - The Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC *

5/7/23 - Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN *

5/11/23 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL *

5/12/23 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL *

*Supporting The Brook and the Bluff

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad



