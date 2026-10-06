Savanna Ruth Shares THE BASEBALL DIARIES Single Queen's Gambit

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Chicago based artist Savanna Ruth today has shared her new single 'Queen's Gambit,' the latest track from her debut LP The Baseball Diaries, due out October 23rd via Easy Does It Records. The upbeat, country-tinged track confronts how one deals with an uncertain future, and the anxiety that comes along with that. The Baseball Diaries was produced by Scott Lucas (Local H) and Blake Smith, and was mixed by John Agnello, whose credits include Dinosaur Jr., The Breeders, and Redd Kross.

''Queen's Gambit' is basically me trying to make peace with not having my life completely figured out,' she explains. 'I was overwhelmed with grad school, music, adulthood and my own mental health, and the phrase 'take it all in stride' became this reminder to give myself some time and trust that I was going to be okay. I watched 'The Queen's Gambit' on Netflix and immediately became obsessed with chess. I taught myself openings, started playing all the time, and eventually wound up teaching chess club at the elementary school where I worked. I love that something I casually wrote into the song actually became a big part of my life.'

Formerly writing music under the moniker Burr Oak, The Baseball Diaries is Savanna Ruth's debut release under her new name. The tracks were written during a period of enormous change, as she was navigating the end of a long-term relationship, exploring new lust and love, trying to understand herself outside of the life she had imagined for herself for so many years. 'Queen's Gambit' is out today via Easy Does It Records.

Savanna Ruth - Live Dates

10/23 - Chicago, IL - Color Club (Record Release)

The Baseball Diaries - Tracklisting

1. Chickadoom

2. Everything We Made

3. Bad Thoughts

4. Creatures of Habit

5. Running Through Molasses

6. Queen's Gambit

7. Brand New

8. In Your Orbit

9. Jasmine, baby

10. Chickadoom (piano version)

About Savanna Ruth

Savanna Ruth is the new musical chapter of Chicago-based singer-songwriter Savanna Dickhut, formerly known for her work under the alias Burr Oak. Blending indie rock, confessional songwriting, and an undeniable melodic sensibility, Savanna Ruth creates songs that feel intimate, restless, and deeply lived-in.

Her forthcoming album, The Baseball Diaries, marks both a reintroduction and a turning point. Written in the aftermath of a major breakup and during a period of emotional and personal exploration, the record turns inward, tracing the complexities of desire, autonomy, attachment, and learning how to love without possession. Where her 2024 release Annabelle looked outward, these songs are rooted in radical honesty and self-examination.

Produced by Scott Lucas of acclaimed Chicago rock band Local H, The Baseball Diaries introduces Savanna Ruth as an artist stepping fully into her own voice: raw, vulnerable, introspective, and unafraid of contradiction. Her breakout single 'Bad Thoughts' opens the door to this new era with an unapologetically honest look at longing, attraction, and the thoughts we usually keep to ourselves.

Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik



Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik

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