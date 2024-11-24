Savage Beat Releases 'THE SINGLES: 2018-2022' LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Savage Beat, the dynamic Dutch band known for their electrifying blend of punk rock, high energy rock 'n' roll, and street vibes, has announced the release of "The Singles: 2018-2022" on Wap Shoo Wap Records & Longshot Music. This compilation LP encapsulates the raw, unfiltered essence of Savage Beat, bringing together their most impactful singles from the past five years into one fiery collection.

Since their inception in 2017, Savage Beat has been the torchbearer of what they term 'street boogie', a genre that melds the visceral energy of late '70s punk with the hard-hitting riffs of Oi! and bovver rock. Drawing inspiration from legends like Slaughter & The Dogs, The Boys, The Hellacopters, and the MC5, Savage Beat has carved a niche for themselves with their three-chord rock anthems, spreading their energetic gospel from the USA to Europe.

The band's relentless touring schedule has seen them share stages with punk rock icons such as The Damned,cSparrer, and The Exploited, further cementing their status in the rock scene. Their live performances are legendary, known for their ability to ignite venues with their big riffs and infectious choruses.

"The Singles: 2018-2022" features all the original tracks that were previously released on 7” vinyl singles, alongside songs from their acclaimed 2021 EP, "NEW WORLD". A special highlight is an unreleased version of their fist-pumping anthem "ALWAYS DREAMING", offering fans a rare gem to cherish.

This limited edition LP not only serves as a testament to the band's prolific output but also bridges the gap until the arrival of their eagerly awaited full-length album in 2025. For fans old and new, this compilation is a must-have, encapsulating the essence of Savage Beat's relentless pursuit of rock 'n' roll purity.

Track Listing:

SIDE 1:

1. NEW WORLD

2. LEAGUE OF FOOLS

3. KILLING TIME

4. TRAPPED

5. ALL BARS IN TOWN

6. ALWAYS DREAMING (2020 version)

SIDE 2:

1. THREE CHORD DISCIPLE (video single)

2. MOB RULE

3. RATS & SHEEP

4. MONSTER BABY

5. PAPER DOLLS

6. LIVING IN THE CITY

Comments