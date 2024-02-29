Satori Shares Official Remix Of Leonard Cohen's 'You Want It Darker'

Dutch producer, live performer, and instrumentalist Satori returns with his eagerly awaited remix of Leonard Cohen's timeless haunting masterpiece, “You Want It Darker.” The official remix preserves the integrity of the original record while blending Satori's deep, melodic electronic touch with Cohen's introspective and poetic storytelling talents. The Satori remix of Leonard Cohen's “You Want It Darker” is out now.

Over the last five years, Satori experimented and improvised with various Leonard Cohen samples during his live performances. To his surprise, his take on Cohen's classic, “You Want It Darker,” became an instant crowd-pleaser, often resulting in people requesting the track ID. He eventually decided to create a full studio version of the remix, which features strains of seductive trance and mind-altering earthy tones.

Like Cohen, Satori's approach to producing music is famously poetic, with the unwavering goal of connecting spiritually with those who consume his art. His reinterpretation of “You Want It Darker” finds the crossroads between his signature style of organic house and Cohen's sultry, enigmatic songwriting that has transcended through generations.

Satori's longtime goal of creating an official remix of one of Cohen's records stemmed from a deep admiration for his work and mystical musical style. Shortly after his passing in 2016, Satori reached out to his family intending to honor his legacy through his music. “You Want It Darker” was the obvious contender, given that it was one of the last songs Cohen wrote before he passed at 82. Satori was granted permission and this emotional masterpiece of a remix was officially underway.

The original record reflects Cohen's poetic soul, rattled by his questions of mortality and faith, which he was flooded with at the peak of his life. The motifs of his youthful inquisitiveness, desire to explore his struggles, and eventual reconciliation with his faith are further propelled in Satori's remix, which invites listeners to resonate with these themes in a brand-new way.

ABOUT SATORI

Satori, a producer from Nijmegen/Amsterdam, has a rich musical background influenced by his Serbian father, South African mother, and sister, a singer-songwriter. Immersed in Jazz, Afrobeat, Balkan, and World Music since childhood, he taught himself guitar at 12 and piano at 18, composing his own songs despite lacking formal training.

Embracing musical mystery over theory, Satori transitioned into club music around 2007, with techno and deep house shaping his sound. His continuous evolution in music, fueled by his early exposure and self-taught skills, eventually led him to refine his melodies under a jazz pianist's guidance, turning his passion into craftsmanship.