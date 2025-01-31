Sasha Alex Sloan Releases New Version of 'What Have They Done To Us'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have unveiled a stirring new version of “What Have They Done to Us,” featuring the haunting and enigmatic vocals of Sasha Alex Sloan. This transformative take on the standout track from Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Animated Series) breathes fresh emotion and depth into the original composition by Mako and Grey. The single will be featured on a deluxe extended edition of the season 2 soundtrack, which will be released in spring 2025 and will include several additional remixes and features.

Sasha’s version unfolds like an intimate duet, offering fans a fresh perspective that captures the essence of the song’s narrative. A longtime fan of Arcane, Sasha’s inclusion in the deluxe edition of the soundtrack feels like the perfect harmony between artist and series.

“I’m a huge fan of the show, and when I got presented with the opportunity, I was SO excited! I’ve been patiently waiting for this to come out, and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing project. I hope people enjoy my small part in this incredible show,” said Sasha Alex Sloan.

The Arcane season 2 soundtrack has already achieved remarkable success since its full release on November 22, 2024, and has amassed over 1.1 billion global streams, with 60 million streams in the UK alone. The soundtrack made a strong debut at #26 on the Top 200 Albums chart, solidifying its impact on the global music scene. The album is currently #2 on the Billboard Global 200 Soundtracks chart, above the Moana, Moana 2 and Mufasa soundtracks. The original version of “What Have They Done To Us” by Mako and Grey has been particularly popular among listeners, reaching over 17.2M global streams.

"Sasha's vocals add a new layer of depth to ‘What Have They Done To Us,’ and we were thrilled to be able to partner with her on this enhanced version of the track,” said Alex “Mako” Seaver, Executive Music Producer for Arcane season 2. “We're so grateful that the soundtrack has resonated strongly with fans, and we can't wait for everyone to hear the new features on our upcoming deluxe album this spring. Stay tuned!"

Featured during a pivotal moment in Arcane, the track underscored the emotional reunion and complex stories of Vander/Warwick, Vi, and Jinx/Powder, adding depth to their intricate relationships. Its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics resonated deeply with fans, amplifying the tension and heartbreak of the scene, making it an unforgettable part of the series' storytelling.

The second season of Arcane debuted at #1 on Netflix on November 9, 2024 and reached the global top 10 English TV in 91 countries. Across both seasons, Arcane has spent a total of 15 weeks in the global Top 10 English TV list. The animated series, one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck. Fortiche Production directed and produced the Arcane animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

Photo credit: Slater Goodson

